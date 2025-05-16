



New Zealand reached its highest vaccination rate in three years, with over 80% of children being fully vaccinated at 24 months. However, national milestones overshadow the gaps in Maori communities. According to Waikato's TeTiratūiwiMāori Partnership Committee, vaccination rates in the area are 33% lower than the national average. Tribal board members and Dr. Maori Clayminia Mataloria Lyndon said national statistics continue to face, while not reflecting the challenges of Maori. “I want to recognize Wakanui and it's important and we're making progress,” he said. “However, we know that these national fees do not reflect the inequality or gaps in the reality of Māori vaccination rates. Maori vaccination rates are sitting at 62% in Waikato Tanui Loe. The risk of measles is enhanced The recent outbreak of measles in Auckland has prompted urgent action to improve Tamariki Maori vaccination rates. “It can cause severe complications. It can be life-threatening due to complications such as pneumonia, swelling of the brain, inflammation and more. We have seen over 5,000 cases and 83 deaths in Whanauga, Samoa. Access remains a major barrier for many of the rural Whanau, and ensuring transportation issues and GP appointments remains an important obstacle. Lyndon emphasizes the need for the health system to meet where the family is. “We want to put that into what we do to meet where they are, as a healthcare service, as a healthcare system. How about having a Māori Maori that can reach out to Hapoli, being a community-led Māori leader, listening to Wanau and seeing what they need to improve our illicit rates?” The spread of disinformation Lyndon also calls for stronger efforts to tackle misinformation, especially on social media where many whanaus are exposed to anti-vaccine stories. During the Covid-19 pandemic, widespread misinformation about vaccine safety and ingredients has taken root. This is a tendency for health experts to fear that they will resurface around the MMR vaccine. “I think we are doing a better job through our health system through our providers of Hauora, Health and Hauoramaori. We can reach Haunow and fight misinformation while also being able to answer the questions that Wunow has,” Lyndon said.

