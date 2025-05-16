Polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea declared by the World Health Organization





The World Health Organization has declared an outbreak of polio in Papua New Guinea and called for an “immediate” vaccination campaign. A highly infectious virus sample was found in two healthy children during a routine screening in the LAE, a coastal city in the northeast. Less than half of the country's population has been vaccinated against potentially fatal diseases, which have been wiped out, but have recently resurfaced in parts of the world. “We have to do something about it, so we have to do it right away,” Papua New Guinea president Sebil Hussenova warned that the disease could spread across the country.

“We have to do our best to get 100% [vaccination] Reporting,” Dr. Hussenova said at a media conference Thursday. “Polio doesn't know about borders.” This disease is caused by the poliovirus. Polioviruses spread when exposed to feces or when coughing or sneezing in an infected person. that It mainly affects children Under 5 years old. There is no cure for polio, but the majority of people with infectious diseases (including two recent cases in Papua New Guinea) do not have symptoms. Those who do so may develop illnesses like the flu. A small number of people infected with polio can develop more serious problems, one in 100 in 100, leading to paralysis. This is also when disease is life-threatening, especially when paralysis affects the muscles used for breathing. Papua New Guinea has been said to be polio-free since 2000 Until the outbreak of 2018was included within the same year. The most recent case was found to carry strains of virus genetically associated with those circulating in Indonesia. Papua New Guinea shares the border with Papua, the easternmost state of Indonesia. Health Minister Elias Kapaboa has vowed to achieve 100% polio vaccinations in the country by the end of this year. “There's no excuse…polio is a serious illness,” he said. The ongoing campaign is expected to reach around 3.5 million people, targeting children under the age of 10. “The battle with polio begins today,” the department wrote in a Facebook post yesterday. The WHO, UN'S Children Agency Unicef ​​and the Australian government are supporting Papua New Guinea in the deployment of vaccines. UNICEF's Papua New Guinea president, Vela Mendonka, pointed out the gap in the scope of vaccinations across the country. “That's not acceptable,” she said. UNICEF will work with church and community leaders to encourage vaccinations and dispel misinformation. Polio has been performing comebacks elsewhere in Asia in recent years. Pakistan saw 74 illnesses last year, while Afghanistan recorded 24 cases. Who has it Warned about the outbreak in the war-torn Gaza After traces of the virus were found in the wastewater.

