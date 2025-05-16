NHS England – Southwest » Fresh call for Spring Covid 19 vaccinations, as less than half of Southwest eligibles are less than half of the offer





Data published on May 8 shows that 47.9% of eligible people in the Southwest have been vaccinated as part of their spring vaccination programme. The Spring Covid-19 vaccination programme began on April 1, with the Southwest NHS already offering around 500,000 vaccinations. However, more than 52% of those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine have not yet made any progress this season. The NHS is sent by the NHS to all eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, including those over the age of 75 and those who have been immunosuppressed. The Southwest NHS has visited care homes for the elderly and is currently offering more than 24,000 Covid-19 vaccinations to its residents. Dr. Trevor Smith, Regional Medical Director for NHS England Southwest, said: “We have been fortunate to be exposed to the sun over the past few weeks. Many of us will spend more time with friends and family. However, the Covid-19 virus remains circulating and is dangerous for the most at-risk people, such as the elderly and those who have been immunosuppressed. “The Southwest team is working hard to provide Covid-19 vaccinations and currently supplies nearly half a million doses, but there is still a large population that is still eligible and has not progressed yet. “Covid-19 protections can decline over time, and there's only one month left to get the spring Covid-19 vaccine, so it's important to come forward and book an appointment.” Spring vaccination program appointments can be made available until June 17th until June 16th. The final appointment will take place on June 17th. However, there are still many opportunities for people living in the Southwest who want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine this season. To book an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine or to find out more about eligibility, visit the NHS website (www.nhs.uk/bookcovid))use the NHS app or call 119. In addition to booked appointments, a walk-in clinic is also available. These can be found at NHS Walk-in Viewfinder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.england.nhs.uk/south/2025/05/16/fresh-call-for-spring-covid-19-vaccinations-as-less-than-half-of-those-eligible-in-the-south-west-take-up-offer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos