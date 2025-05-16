What Can Cancer Patients Should Know About Raw Milk





Pasteurization removes harmful bacteria from milk During the pasteurization process, milk is heated to a specific temperature for a set time, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Write. “When it's happening, it's killing any harmful bacteria that can be found in milk,” says Rosemond. The FDA writes that pasteurization kills bacteria that can cause diseases such as: Brucellosis

diphtheria

Listeriosis

Salmonella syndrome

tuberculosis

typhoid The health risks of drinking raw milk are not limited to those who drink it. This is because I like bacteria E. coli It can spread from person to person. Between 1987 and 2010, raw milk and raw dairy products caused 133 outbreaks of illness, some of which were fatal, according to the FDA. “Because raw milk is not pasteurized, harmful bacteria may be found in milk. E. coli“Rosemond says. Drinking raw milk risks you Bird flu. This is because the virus multiplies into the breasts of infected cows and enters milk. Pasteurization removes this risk. Related: 7 questions and answers about bird flu Raw milk and pasteurized milk have the same nutrients Pasteurization kills harmful bacteria in milk, but does not remove nutrients. According to Rosemond, raw milk and pasteurized milk have the same nutritional profile. “It doesn't change the nutrients in milk,” she says. Raw milk has no health benefits Some people believe that drinking raw milk can help with health concerns, such as allergies and illnesses. However, these claims are not based on evidence. Furthermore, pasteurized milk does not cause lactose intolerance or milk allergies, according to the FDA. Raw milk is not safe for everyone, especially for people with cancer With cancer patients Weakening the immune system You should avoid raw milk and dairy products made from raw milk. These products may contain harmful bacteria that can cause health problems, Rosemond says. “Your immunity isn't that strong, so if you consume milk containing potential bacteria, you're either experiencing sickness or even risking you being hospitalized because your body can't fight bacteria that can remain in the milk,” she says. But that doesn't mean that if you're undergoing cancer treatment, you need to avoid dairy products completely. Milk is a good source of nutrients that contain calcium, protein and vitamin D. It also helps patients stay hydrated, Rosemond said. Related: 5 Things You Need to Know About Dairy and Cancer Risks When choosing milk, choose the simple option of pasteurization without adding sugar. Deciding which milk fat content to choose can be a bit difficult. Low-fat milk options such as skim and 1% are good choices for many patients due to their low saturated fat and calorie content. However, some patients may need more calories for treatment Side effects;In that case, whole milk may be a good option. Don't know which options are right for you? Ask a nutritionist. all MD Anderson Patients will have access to registered dietitians who can provide nutrition guidance. Request a reservation at MD Anderson online Or call 1-877-632-6789.

