Cost of neglecting blood pressure – heart attack, stroke, and other complications

World Hypertension Day is a global event aimed at raising awareness about the need to maintain high blood pressure and healthy blood pressure numbers. The theme for the 2025 World Hypertension Day is “Measure, Control and Live Longer Blood Pressure!” This year's theme aims to emphasize the importance of regular BP screening. Hypertension or hypertension is more common than ever. He is also known as a silent killer. This is because you will not show symptoms until serious damage has already occurred to your body. If blood pressure remains rising over time, it puts extra strain on the heart and blood vessels. This can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and even vision loss. “High BP or high blood pressure affects the heart and causes damage to other organs such as the brain, kidneys, and eyes. Blood pressure above 130/80 mm Hg is generally considered hypertension.” She further described uncontrolled blood pressure complications. Continue reading to find out all the details. Hypertension Day: Complications of hypertension 1. Damage to the arteries Hypertension is a condition characterized by the accumulation of fat deposits in the artery wall, causing damage to the artery itself, increasing the risk of atherosclerosis. This can reduce blood flow and lead to heart attacks and strokes. 2. Heart damage Hypertension can cause coronary artery disease, and arterial stenosis causes chest pain known as angina pectoris due to limited blood flow to the heart. Furthermore, hypertension can lead to heart failure due to excessive strain on the heart, which can weaken or stiffen the heart muscles. 3. Brain damage Hypertension may result in limited blood flow to the brain, which can cause conditions such as a temporary ischemic attack, also known as ministrokes. “High BP can cause strokes, which can occur due to insufficient oxygen and nutrient supply to the brain, or internal bleeding within or around the brain,” the expert adds. 4. Kidney damage High blood pressure can weaken blood vessels, impair the ability to filter waste from the blood, leading to kidney disease and breakdowns. 5. Eye damage High BP can damage small blood vessels present in the retina, which can contribute to a condition called hypertensive retinopathy. Leave it uncontrolled can cause blurred vision, headaches and even vision loss. High blood pressure can be more harmful than you think. However, you can manage it more effectively through diet and lifestyle changes. Eat a healthy, balanced diet, exercise regularly, reduce your salt intake and maintain a healthy blood pressure count. (Senior consultant, Dr. Shobanavaishnavi – Internal Medicine, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Noida) Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Be sure to consult with your specialist or your own physician for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



