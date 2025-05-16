



According to the British Academy of Hearing, hearing loss (HL) is the second most common disorder in the UK, affecting one in six adults. HL mainly affects quality of life, particularly in relation to communication and social interaction. Many people with HL develop loneliness, which can increase the risk of mental health conditions such as depression and dementia. Although the effects of HL on loneliness are established, the effects of loneliness on HL risk are unknown. This is important as loneliness is a risk factor for other conditions and lifestyle factors associated with HL risk, such as hypertension and smoking. Furthermore, loneliness has been shown to promote inflammation and can affect hearing function. A study published in May 2025 Health Data ScienceYunlong Song and colleagues, using UK biobank data, found that those who described themselves as lonely had a 24% higher risk of HL compared to non-lonian individuals after adjusting for potential confounding factors. To observe the effects of loneliness and HL risk, this study collected baseline data from UK Biobank participants, a large population-based cohort study that recruited over half a million participants in the UK, Scotland and Wales, ages 50-69 and older, between 2006 and 2010. Loneliness was defined as “Do you often feel lonely?”, and thus the answer to “no” was defined as non-lonely, and the answer to “yes” was defined as loneliness. HL diagnosis was obtained from hospital inpatient records and defined using the international classification of the 10th revision code for international disease. When HL subtypes were specified, the incident cases of HL were also classified as conductive, sensory, and mixed HL. Participants were followed up to HL diagnosis, death or censorship date (England data on September 30, 2021, Wales data on February 28, 2018, and Scotland data on July 31, 2021). A total of 490,865 participants were included in the study, of which 90,893 reported feeling lonely at baseline. Lonely participants were at a higher risk of HL and were 36% more likely to develop HL after adjusting for age and sex. This increased the risk of 24% after adjusting for all covariates. With regard to subtypes, only the sensory HL risk was affected by loneliness, with the risk of sensory HL increased by 23% in lonely individuals. This study by Song and colleagues will provide evidence that loneliness is a risk factor for HL, particularly as evidence of sensory HL. This provides an incentive to initiate interventions designed to combat loneliness to reduce HL risk. Not only is it beneficial for improving the quality of life of HL, it can also reduce the incidence of related conditions such as dementia and depression. Key Data and Analytics Companies GlobalData Epidemiologists predict that in the UK, they have been diagnosed with a case of major depression diagnosed as a common case of major depressive disorder in men and women over the age of 18. Furthermore, the number will increase from 1.75 million cases in 2025 to 1.77 million cases in 2029. There were 382,000 cases between 2025 and 2033.

