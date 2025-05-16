Mental fitness tips to train your brain and improve your happiness

Psychologists share simple, everyday habits that help you manage stress and increase your resilience.

We often hear about the importance of physical fitness – exercise to help our bodies stay strong and healthy – but should we prioritize mental fitness? Just as regular exercise helps us stay physically healthy, actively caring for our mental health is also important to improve our well-being.

“Mental fitness is feeling mentally sharp and emotionally stable. Dr. Shannon M. BennettAssociate Director of New York-Presbyterian Youth Mental Health Center. “The good news is that there are small habits you can incorporate into your day and make a real difference over time.”

Dr. Bennett shares simple everyday strategies that will help you strengthen your mental health and build long-term emotional resilience.

1. Plan for regular check-in

Please pause at least several times a day and check in yourself. Dr. Bennett recommends scanning your body from head to toe to realize how you feel mentally and physically. Next, take some slow, deep breaths to release the tension.

“Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more helps to connect this practice to your daily work,” says Dr. Bennett. “In the case of kids, they can do that during the changes in lessons at school.”

Dr. Shannon Bennett

2. Practice single tasks

Whether it's work or leisure, it's normal for people to juggle multiple things at the same time. “We're not really involved because we often try to do a lot at once,” says Dr. Bennett. “Your brain needs to be focused to truly code memory and knowledge.”

When multitasking, there is less equipment to properly handle and deal with obstacles when pop-ups, says Dr. Bennett.

But when we are single-task challenges, we can be more calm, think, and manage the situation. “It may seem difficult at first, but it helps over time in productivity, stress management, and overall mental health,” says Dr. Bennett.

3. Please rest your mind

For many of us, the first instinct in a free moment is to pick up the phone or check the next one on our to-do list. Dr. Bennett feels that you need to be busy all the time, but it's important to allow your brain to rest.

“When we really allow ourselves to wander our minds without being distracted, we attract different parts of the brain that are truly important to our cognitive health,” she says.

Take just 5-10 minutes and you can sit alone in your thoughts and prevent burnout. Research shows Helps in creativity and problem solving.

4. I will practice the reaction

When we are in a state of excitement and emotion, it is difficult to think and act rationally. The key, according to Dr. Bennett, is to practice the reaction while we are still calm.

“It's not helpful to look up tips when we're in the middle Panic attackDr. Bennett says. “However, if you've put in place some coping strategies ahead of time, it can help you respond effectively when you experience anxiety, anger, or sadness.”

Try writing down a list of coping thoughts and phrases that will help relieve anxiety in stressful moments, such as “I'm fine” or “This is temporary.” You can also practice dispute resolution statements such as “It takes a minute to think about this and revisit the conversation.” Practice your reactions for a few minutes a day and you're less likely to be assaulted or panic when faced with difficult situations, says Dr. Bennett.

5. Making time for social connection

According to Dr. Bennett, meaningful social connections are another key to mental fitness.

“Direct socialization is known to improve mental and physical health, resilience and even life-long life while reducing loneliness, anxiety and depression,” says Dr. Bennett.

Even if you have a busy schedule, it's as easy as planning a weekly coffee chat with friends, cooking dinner with family, or chatting with colleagues during breaks.

Dr. Bennett also recommends combining social activities with other types of activities. In other words, feeling connected to others, feeling proud, kind, and having fun can boost your mood. This may learn a new hobby, Volunteer activities I'm hiking with friends or with someone I love.

6. Don't forget to exercise too

Working in physical movements in some way in your day can help you feel more relaxed and in touch with your body.

“Cardiovascular exercise has been shown to stimulate neurotransmitters that can boost moods and minimize depression, stress and anxiety,” says Dr. Bennett. “It's very important to incorporate movement into your daily routine, especially if you're a sedentary job.”

Dr. Bennett recommends selecting activities that you enjoy, such as walking, running, cycling, dancing, and yoga. That way you are more likely to create a habit from it.

7. Sleep is prioritized

Getting quality sleep every night is important to regulate overall mental health and our emotions, says Dr. Bennett.

“When we're overresting or running, our ability to handle stress, anxiety and sensory overloads is hit,” she explains. “We are more responsive to anxiety and depression symptoms and are more susceptible to them.”

Dr. Bennett recommends setting consistent bedtime and wake time, avoiding screens for an hour before bedtime, listening to music, meditating, and reading books.