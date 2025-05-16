



Share on Pinterest New research shows that “hard heart syndrome” is more common in women, but men may be much more likely to die from it. Kobus Louw/Getty Images A new study found that “hard cardiac syndrome” poses a serious risk of death and severe complications.

This condition appears to be much more common in women, Men may be significantly more likely to die that.

“Injured cardiac syndrome” is commonly associated with other major complications, such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, and cardiogenic shock. Men are more than twice as likely as women Height cardiomyopathycolloquially known as “harshed cardiac syndrome,” new research suggests. nevertheless Height cardiomyopathy (TC) It appears to affect women primarily, accounting for around 80% of cases in the study, and men who develop the condition appear to have worse outcomes. The reasons for these sex-based differences in TC, a relatively rare diagnosis, remain unknown. The researchers also observed that TC-related mortality rates did not improve over a five-year study period despite advances in care. “There has been no significant change over the five-year study, and the incidence of in-hospital complications has also increased,” the study authors stated. Mohammad Reza MovahedMD, PhD, is an interventional cardiologist and professor of clinical medicine at Salver Heart Center, Arizona; press release. “The ongoing high mortality rates are surprising and suggest that more research will be done to find better treatment and new therapeutic approaches to this condition,” continued Movahed. TC is a temporary heart condition that can be caused by a surge in stress hormones and is often associated with intense emotional or physical experiences, such as the loss of a loved one or a car accident. This leads to weakening and spreading of parts of the heart, which limits the ability to pump blood effectively. “That's definitely a hypothesis being generated,” he said. Abhandelwal, MD, He is a cardiologist at Stanford Medicine and an associate professor at Stanford Medicine who was not involved in his research. But she continues, “We still have a lot to learn about patients who actually present the malignant form of this condition.”

Researchers used the National Inpatient Sample (NIS), a public database of identified hospitalization data, to identify cases of TC between 2016 and 2020. The study identified approximately 200,000 cases during this period, with women making up the majority (83%) of patients. The mean age of patients observed in TC was 67 years old. Demographic patterns appeared in the data. This suggests that 80% of cases are diagnosed in Caucasian patients, suggesting potential racial differences in prevalence or diagnostic rates. Men accounted for a much smaller portion of those hospitalized with TC, but compared to 5.5% of women, there was more than twice the chance of death, and 11.2% more than twice the chance of death. This study was unable to determine the reason for this mortality gap. Retrospective observational design limits researchers from identifying connections rather than establishing causal relationships. However, Khandelwal suggests that the stereotype that TC is “female illness” may play a role in worse outcomes than are seen in men. “When illness presents the way we expect it, it's outliers that people do well, in fact tend to have worse outcomes. In the old days, Coronary Artery Disease It was considered a human disease. So when a woman came to the hospital with me Heart attackthey had worse outcomes. So this is like the opposite,” she said. Other cardiovascular comorbidities are common among patients presenting with TC, as observed in studies. Includes the most frequently reported cardiovascular complications. Overall mortality rates for TC patients were significantly higher (6.58%) than other patients (2.41%), nearly three times more likely to die. Still, due to the design of this study and the presence of multiple serious comorbidities, according to Khandelwal, it is difficult to draw solid conclusions about the sustainedly elevated mortality rate of TC. “We don't tell you about the clinical characteristics of people with illness. These patients are seriously ill and may have other comorbidities that affect mortality. In fact, the authors themselves even acknowledge that the prevalence of TC observed during the study could be attributed to the magnitude of perception of physician status recorded as other forms of other forms. Acute coronary syndrome.

Much remains unknown about TC, including the exact cause, but for good reason it has earned the nickname “Broken Heart Syndrome.” This condition can be caused by sudden loss. Emotional traumaor even acute fear. Khandelwal has seen this condition many times throughout her career, including in the case of her grandmother developing TC after being surprised by her young grandchild. Each year, TC accounts for approximately 2-3% of patients with acute coronary syndrome, and their speed is 5-6% among women. However, the actual rate of TCs is unclear as it may be unknown. TCs are generally indistinguishable from heart attacks during presentations. Common symptoms include: To diagnose TC, your doctor will first rule out coronary occlusion – usually angiography, followed by additional imaging. Echocardiographydetects abnormalities in the left ventricle of the heart. Though often caused by emotional distress like grief after the loss of a loved one, tacotubo cardiomyopathy can also occur after physical trauma, such as car accidents or major surgery.Stress-induced cardiomyopathy. ” Researchers still do not fully understand its underlying mechanism. In particular, TCs can occur without discernable triggers, further complicating efforts to determine the exact cause. The unusual nature of the conditions and their unpredictability make it difficult to prevent them. “We can't predict who will get it yet. In any situation. Are there any stress thresholds? We really don't know. And we don't know what to get the more malignant form of those who get it,” says Khandelwal.

