FDA approves first blood test for diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease





This test will help identify patients who may benefit from drugs that can moderately slow down memory-damaging illnesses.

WASHINGTON – US health officials backed the first one on Friday Blood tests to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease and identify possible patients Benefits of drugs It can slow down illnesses that destroy the memory field slightly. This test helps doctors determine whether a patient's memory problem is due to Alzheimer's disease or many other medical conditions that can cause cognitive difficulties. The Food and Drug Administration has cleared it for patients over the age of 55 who have shown early signs of the disease. More than 6 million people in the United States and millions around the world suffer from Alzheimer's disease, the most common dementia. Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc. A new test identifies sticky brain plaques known as beta amyloid, an important marker of Alzheimer's disease. Previously, the only FDA-approved method for detecting amyloid was invasive testing of spinal fluid or expensive PET scans. The reduced cost and convenience of blood tests will also help expand the use of two new drugs, Leqembi and Kisunla. This has been shown to slightly slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease by removing amyloid from the brain. The doctor should examine the patient with plaque before prescribing a drug that requires a regular IV infusion. “Today's clearance is an important step in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and makes it easy and potentially accessible for US patients in the early stages of the disease,” said Dr. Michelle Tarber, PhD, of the FDA's Device Center. Many specialized hospitals and research institutes have already developed in-house testing of amyloid in recent years. However, these tests have not been reviewed by the FDA and are not normally covered by insurance. Also, while doctors have little data to determine which tests are reliable and accurate, some tests lead to an unregulated market called “Wild West.” Several large diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies have also developed their own tests for FDA approval, including Roche, Eli Lilly and C2N diagnostics. Tests can only be ordered by a doctor and are not for those who have no symptoms yet. AP Medical Writer Lauran Neergaard contributed to this story The Associated Press School of Health Sciences is supported by the Science and Education Media Group at Howard Hughes Medical Institutions. AP is solely responsible for all content. Copyright 2025 Associated Press. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited. This material will not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

