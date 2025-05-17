A prototype of a new machine developed to detect tumors in women with high density of breast tissue.





In collaboration with the International Technology Group Cromech, a prototype of a new machine that can detect tumors in women in dense breast tissue was developed by researchers at UCL, Newcastle Hospital and Newcastle University. All breasts are made up of fat (fat) and fibrous bone (dense) tissue. Up to 40% of women have dense breasts with a high proportion of fibrobone tissue. Thick breasts cause problems with mammogram tests designed to detect cancerous growth. It is difficult to distinguish between the two, as both the dense tissue and the tumor appear white on the mammogram. MRI scans may be used to obtain a more detailed scan of dense breast tissue. Although they are useful diagnostic tools, MRIS can take up to an hour per scan, making it unrealistic for routine screening. Contrast-enhanced digital mammography (CEDM), which is used to highlight areas of concern in the breast, exposes patients to higher levels of radiation and is not widely available. Molecular breast imaging (MBI) is another technique that uses radioactive tracers to “illuminate” the area of ​​cancer in the breast. Compared to standard mammograms, it is highly sensitive to detecting cancer in dense breast tissue, but with higher radiation doses and longer exposure times. Improved MBI technology may overcome these limitations by reducing the scan time of about 10 minutes, providing much lower radiation exposure and higher levels of accuracy through 3D imaging. This advancement not only significantly reduces the time of the procedure, but also provides a more clearer view of where cancer tissue is located without the need for further imaging. These improvements mean that new MBI technologies could become a more efficient, safe and accessible solution for supplementary screening of women with a dense breast tissue. Approximately 40% of women have dense breast tissue, which is only apparent when participating in a mammogram. This is not a cause of concern as mammogram screening is usually effective, but women with dense breast tissue have a slightly increased risk of developing breast cancer.

It is really important to find new technologies that can improve your ability to detect breast cancer in dense breasts. Since the project began in 2022, he has been challenging his progress at Cromech, Newcastle University and UCL. Our hope is that this technology will ultimately save lives from breast cancer in the future. ”

Nerys Dr. Nerys Forester, Consultant Breast Radiologist and Breast Radiology Project Lead at Newcastle Hospital “This project represents an important opportunity to advance breast cancer detection and improve diagnostic options for women with dense breast tissue,” said Professor Kris Thielemans, a medical imaging expert at UCL Medical School, working on the project with her colleagues, Dr. Kjell Erlandsson and Professor Brian Hutton. “By developing this imaging technology, we are closer to making early detection accessible and effective for a wider range of patients. Our collaboration has made great progress and we hope that this technology will play a key role in supporting better health outcomes.” “In addition, we believe this new technology has considerable potential for applications beyond breast imaging. For example, there is a growing need for dedicated devices for brain imaging that perform better than what is currently achievable in areas such as cancer and dementia treatment.” Dr. Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek, said: “With cutting-edge Cadmium Zinc Telluride detectors and advanced electronics, the technology achieves faster scanning at lower doses and converts standard 2D images into accurate 3D views. Breast Cancer Screening Both more effective and accessible, for those at the most risk. ” The project, which received £2.5 million from Innovate UK, will be taking part in clinical trials once the current phase of the prototype testing is completed. sauce: University College London

