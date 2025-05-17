



Dementia usually affects older adults, and can be difficult to recognize when it occurs in middle age. The most common form is frontotemporal dementia (FTD). This is often mistaken for depression, schizophrenia, or Parkinson's disease before reaching the correct diagnosis. Now, as part of a NIH-funded study, researchers at UC San Francisco have found several clues on how FTD develops, leads to new diagnoses and could lead more patients to clinical trials. The survey results will be displayed Natural aging May 16th. The team measured over 4,000 proteins found in spinal fluid in 116 FTD patients, compared with 39 healthy relative patients. All 116 patients had inherited the morphology of FTD, allowing researchers to study the diseases of those who confirmed that the diagnosis was confirmed in the living. The composition of proteins altered in FTD suggests that these patients have problems with RNA regulation and defects affecting brain connectivity. Researchers believe these proteins may be the first specific markers of FTD that appear as disease develops in middle age. Did you know? Frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) is the most common form of dementia for people under the age of 60. Because it occurs in young people, it is often misdiagnosed as depression, early-onset Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, or mental state. It takes an average of 3.6 years for a patient to receive an accurate diagnosis. There is no treatment, and there is no treatment that slows or stops the progression of the disease. It differs from Alzheimer's in three main ways: FTD is gradually decreasing in behavior, language, or movement, but memory is intact.

Usually, it attacks younger people between the ages of 45 and 65, and is less likely to attack after age 65.

It is less common and affects 60,000 people in the United States (Alzheimer's disease affects 6.7 million Americans). “FTDs affect people at the height of their lives and strip them of their independence,” he said. Rowan SalonerPhD, Professor UCSF Memory and Aging Center and the corresponding author of the paper. “But unlike other dementias like Alzheimer's, there is no definitive way to diagnose it in a living patient.” “If we can identify FTDs early, we hope that we can probably use some of the proteins we have identified to direct patients to the right resources and lead them to the right treatment trials, and ultimately provide precise treatment.” The patient came from a comprehensive consortium led by the study co-authors Adam BoxerMD, PhD, and Howie RosenMD of UCSF, and Brad Boeve, MD of Mayo Clinic. Kaitlin CasalettoPhD, a professor at UCSF Memory and Aging Center, is a senior author of this study. author: Other UCSF authors include Adam Staff Aroni, PhD, Emily Parilo, Amy Weiss, Hilary Hoyer, PhD, Lario Lago, Argentine, PhD, Julio Webb, Joel Kramer, PSYD, Bruce Miller, Jennifer Yokoyama, Md, PhD, PhD, Lawren Vandevrede, MD, PhD, Peter Ljubenkov, MD, Suzan Lee, MD, and Julio Rojas, MD, PhD, PhD. See the paper for all authors. Funding: This work was supported in part by the National Institute of Aging, the National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke, the National Center for Translation Science Research, and the National Institutes of Health (U19 AG063911, U54 NS092089, U01 AG045390, AG059AG059AG8876, K23306, AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG059AG05 K23AG073514, AG019724, AG058233, P30 AG062422, R01AG072475, K23AG061253, R01AG032289, R01AG048234, K24AG045333, U24 AG021886). It was also supported by the Blue Field Project to cure CurePsp from the Alzheimer's Association, the Fortotemporal Degeneration Association, FTD, CurePsp, Larry L. Hillblom Foundation, and the Rainwater Charitable Foundation. See the paper for all funding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2025/05/430001/how-do-middle-aged-folks-get-dementia-it-could-be-these-proteins The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos