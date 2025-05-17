



Today's measles paintings increased by 23 times this week. update From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 1,024 confirmed transparent cases have been reported from 31 jurisdictions, with 14 outbreaks (defined as three or more related cases). 92% of confirmed cases are associated with outbreaks. Of the cases, 96% occurred in people who had not been vaccinated or had no vaccination status, with 128 (13%) cases hospitalized, including 69 children under the age of five. There are 718 cases in Texas Texas remains the focus of the US outbreak, with 718 cases attributed to an outbreak that began in January in Gaines County, the western part of the state. Today's update The State Department of Health (DSHS) from Texas has shown one new case since May 13th. In addition to Gaines County, which reported 406 cases, DSHS designated Cochran, Dawson, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum counties as outbreak counties. A total of 32 counties report this. Of the 718 measles cases in Texas, 688 (96%) have vaccination/unknown status. 93 cases (13%) have been hospitalized. DSHS continues to emphasize the importance of vaccination. “The best way to prevent illness is to get vaccinated with two vaccines against measles, which will mainly be administered as a combination of measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccines,” the department said in an update. “Two doses of the MMR vaccine are extremely effective in preventing measles.” In neighbouring New Mexico, the case count increased from 2 to 74. Latest numbers From the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDH). Yesterday, NMDH Confirmed The first two cases in Sandoval County were children under the age of four who had not been vaccinated and adults with unknown vaccination status. The state's 65 incidents are in Lee County, affecting four other New Mexico counties across Gaines County, Texas, across the border. Also, yesterday, New Jersey Department of Health notification State residents and travelers about a potential exposure to measles at Newar Liberty International Airport earlier this week. Department officials said the exposure was related to non-new jersey residents who visited the state during their infectiousness. The infected person was at the airport on May 12th. Kennedy defends the outbreak response The country appears to outweigh the 1,294 measles incidents reported in 2019. This marks the worst year for measles in the United States since the disease was eliminated in 2000. “We're doing better work with the CDC today than any other country that controls this measles outbreak,” Kennedy told the House Ways and Means Committee on May 14, claiming that Mexico and Canada are both seeing a bigger outbreak than the US. As of today, Canada reports 1,846 confirmed casesmainly due to the outbreak in Ontario. Mexico's Chihuahua has national hot spots 1,306 confirmed cases. However, Kennedy refused to grant full approval for the MMR vaccine. He said vaccinations are the best way to protect children from measles, but he defended the claims made about the safety, efficacy and composition of the vaccine, and wanted people to know all the risks and benefits. He also suggested that he is not in a position to advise people to be vaccinated. “I don't think people should get medical advice from me,” he said. The CDC on the Measles outbreak page points out that one reason for more measles activity is the level required to maintain elimination status, as kindergarten children have less than 95% MMR coverage. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles, and one dose is about 93% effective.

