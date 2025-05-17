A polio outbreak has been declared in Papua New Guinea, raising concerns about the spread of the disease in countries with low vaccination rates, health officials said.

Polioviruses spread most often through sewage and contaminated water, making them extremely infectious and potentially deadly.

It can cause deformity and paralysis, and affects mostly children under the age of 5.

PNG polio vaccination rates are thought to be as low as 7% in some remote villages. sauce: AAP / Brendan Esposito The virus was detected in wastewater and environmental samples from Port Moresby, the Pacific nation's capital, and LAE, the second largest city, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Subsequent tests revealed that two children in LAE had poliovirus type 2 strain, according to a WHO representative at Sebil Husseinova in Papua New Guinea.

Confirming children's community communication “constituents the outbreak of polio,” Huseynova said in a briefing note provided to AFP.

“Polio is a very infectious disease, and in communities with low polio immunity, the virus quickly spreads from one person to another,” Hussenova said.

The health agency has “expressed deep concern over the confirmed outbreak,” she said.

Dr. Matt Mason is a lecturer in nursing at the Faculty of Health at the Pacific Islands Research Center at Sunshine Coast University.

He said only 47% of PNG children are fully vaccinated, with some districts reporting coverage as low as 8% as “a pocket of extreme vulnerability exists.”

“Infection prevention and control must be initiated at the community level. Strengthening of water, sanitation and sanitation infrastructure in both urban settlements and remote villages is essential to curbing fecal and verbal spread.”

He recommended working with trusted partners such as churches and women's groups to spread hygiene kits and promote manual stations in schools, markets and health services.

Tracking PNG polio outbreaks

Genetic tests showed that polio strains detected in Papua New Guinea are associated with those circulating in Indonesia.

Papua New Guinea was certified as polio-free in 2000, but the vaccination rate for children is low.

Papua New Guinea Health Minister Elias Kapaboa said the situation was “severe but manageable.”

“We've dealt with this before and know what works,” he told reporters Thursday.

“Vaccinations are safe and effective, and we are acting promptly to continue to protect our children.”

Is there a risk that polio will spread to Australia?

Australia has been polio-free since 2000 and has not had a major outbreak of disease since 1961. Children are routinely offset by illness.

Dr. Yong Gao (NIAS) Peng is an early CSIRO research career fellow at CSIRO Health and Biosecurity.

“The risk of polio spreading to Australia is considered low due to high vaccination rates and robust public health infrastructure, but we recommend that travelers to PNG ensure that polio vaccinations are up to date,” Peng says.

“Supporting ongoing poliovirus surveillance and PNG vaccination efforts is important to contain the outbreak and prevent international spread.”