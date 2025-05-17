Connect with us

Health

This once-irritated outbreak of disease has been declared at the Australian gateway

This once-irritated outbreak of disease has been declared at the Australian gateway

 


A polio outbreak has been declared in Papua New Guinea, raising concerns about the spread of the disease in countries with low vaccination rates, health officials said.
Polioviruses spread most often through sewage and contaminated water, making them extremely infectious and potentially deadly.

It can cause deformity and paralysis, and affects mostly children under the age of 5.

Nurses manage oral vaccination of children

PNG polio vaccination rates are thought to be as low as 7% in some remote villages. sauce: AAP / Brendan Esposito

The virus was detected in wastewater and environmental samples from Port Moresby, the Pacific nation's capital, and LAE, the second largest city, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Subsequent tests revealed that two children in LAE had poliovirus type 2 strain, according to a WHO representative at Sebil Husseinova in Papua New Guinea.
Confirming children's community communication “constituents the outbreak of polio,” Huseynova said in a briefing note provided to AFP.
“Polio is a very infectious disease, and in communities with low polio immunity, the virus quickly spreads from one person to another,” Hussenova said.

The health agency has “expressed deep concern over the confirmed outbreak,” she said.

Dr. Matt Mason is a lecturer in nursing at the Faculty of Health at the Pacific Islands Research Center at Sunshine Coast University.
He said only 47% of PNG children are fully vaccinated, with some districts reporting coverage as low as 8% as “a pocket of extreme vulnerability exists.”
“Infection prevention and control must be initiated at the community level. Strengthening of water, sanitation and sanitation infrastructure in both urban settlements and remote villages is essential to curbing fecal and verbal spread.”

He recommended working with trusted partners such as churches and women's groups to spread hygiene kits and promote manual stations in schools, markets and health services.

Tracking PNG polio outbreaks

Genetic tests showed that polio strains detected in Papua New Guinea are associated with those circulating in Indonesia.
Papua New Guinea was certified as polio-free in 2000, but the vaccination rate for children is low.

Papua New Guinea Health Minister Elias Kapaboa said the situation was “severe but manageable.”

“We've dealt with this before and know what works,” he told reporters Thursday.

“Vaccinations are safe and effective, and we are acting promptly to continue to protect our children.”

Is there a risk that polio will spread to Australia?

Australia has been polio-free since 2000 and has not had a major outbreak of disease since 1961. Children are routinely offset by illness.
Dr. Yong Gao (NIAS) Peng is an early CSIRO research career fellow at CSIRO Health and Biosecurity.
“The risk of polio spreading to Australia is considered low due to high vaccination rates and robust public health infrastructure, but we recommend that travelers to PNG ensure that polio vaccinations are up to date,” Peng says.
“Supporting ongoing poliovirus surveillance and PNG vaccination efforts is important to contain the outbreak and prevent international spread.”
For the latest information on SBS News, please see and .

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/article/an-outbreak-of-this-once-eradicated-disease-has-been-declared-on-australias-doorstep/amserdjy4

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: