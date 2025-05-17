



A new analysis from the University of Turk and the University of Helsinki, Finland shows that the average duration of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications in children and adolescents is over 3 years. However, investigators noted that the long-term effects of children are not fully studied as the safety of ADHD medicine is only available at a one-year follow-up.1 Investigators note that the long-term effects of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications in children are still lacking. | Image credit: Joel Bubble Ben -Stock.adobe.com “This is the beginning of an important study. The long term use of ADHD medications in children and adolescents in daily life has been studied to a very limited extent.1 ADHD is a long-term condition that often lasts until adulthood and can include struggling to pay attention, overactive, and impulsive. According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms usually occur before the age of 12, and some children may develop symptoms as early as three years old. ADHD affects more men than women, and symptoms may vary from sex to sex.2 In the current study, investigators aimed to determine the duration of treatment for children and adolescents who will start ADHD medications between 2028 and 2019. Patients included children under the age of 18 who received a refund for ADHD medication. Children under the age of 6 and patients with narcolepsy were excluded. Treatment was defined as the initial refund purchase of ADHD medication.3 Investigators included 40,691 children and adolescents aged 6 to 18 who purchased their first ADHD medication between January 1, 2008 and December 31, 2019. The median age was 9 years old, with 77.4% male. The median duration of medication was 3. At 2 years, about a quarter of patients discontinued treatment within one year. Furthermore, according to the study authors, another quarter continued treatment for at least six.3 Men tended to receive longer treatment than women, and younger people often had longer periods of use when they began treatment. The longest period was seen in men aged 6-8 with a median age of 6.3 years.1 “Our research shows that a significant proportion of young children, particularly boys, have been taking ADHD medications for years throughout the comprehensive school year,” Ruconiemi said in a news release.1 “In this context, we are concerned that reliable research data on the safety of these drugs will only be available for up to one year follow-up. The median follow-up was approximately 3.8 years, with 44.6% of patients continuing treatment during follow-up. Discontinuation was more common in older groups, with people ages 9-12 being about twice as likely to discontinue treatment than patients between 6-8 years. Discontinuation was 3.9 times more likely than patients aged 13-15 years, and 3.9 times more likely than patients aged 6-8 years, among those aged 13-15 years, and 3.9 times more likely than those aged 16-18 years.3 “The long-term effects of ADHD drugs have been extensively studied in a variety of observational and uncontrolled research settings, but these tend to be confounded at all times and therefore do not provide reliable information on causality,” Ruokoniemi said in a news release.1 “Because of these uncertainties, it is important to initiate ADHD medications only if non-pharmacological treatment is deemed inadequate. Even in this case, both caregivers and children need to ensure that they have access to adequate information about the expected benefits of development and the uncertainties associated with them and sufficient information about the harm.” read more: Mental and Behavioral Health Resource Center Are you ready to impress your pharmacy colleagues with the latest drug information, industry trends, and patient care tips? Sign up for us today Free Drug Topics Newsletter. reference 1. New research raises concerns about the safety of long-term ADHD drug treatment in children. News release. University of Torque. May 14, 2025. Accessed May 16th, 2025. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1083881 2. Mayo Clinic. Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. March 7th, 2025. Accessed May 16th, 2025. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/adhd/symptoms-causes/syc-20350889 3. Kolari Ta, Vuori M, RättöH, et al. Duration of ADHD medication treatment between children and adolescents in Finland – a nationally registered study. Eur Child Adolesc Psychiatry. Released online on May 7, 2025. doi:10.1007/s00787-025-02735-4

