Relieve pain with psychologists and apps





Psychological treatment can relieve pain. A new study in Aarhus BSS now shows what happens in the brain and specific treatments psychologists, doctors and patients can turn to.

Lower back pain, migraine, arthritis, long-term concussion symptoms, complications after cancer treatment. These are just a few of the conditions associated with chronic pain, affecting one in five adults, and drug therapy is not always the answer. Now, a new review study provides insight into how certain types of psychological treatment can help relieve this pain through physical changes in the brain. The research article was published today Rancetone of the world's leading medical journals. This research is led by Professor Renévez of the Department of Psychology at Alfs BSS, Alfs University. “Traditionally, people go to doctors when they are in pain, and doctors usually prescribe medications to relieve the pain. However, medication is not suitable for chronic pain, and many doctors are looking for other treatment options. Psychological treatment is one alternative. Scientific explanation It's nothing new to psychological treatment to relieve pain. What's new is the detailed scientific explanation behind it. Many studies have shown that patients suffer less pain after psychological treatment. But is this just a feeling? Does mental processing simply distract us and help us deal with pain? Or do physical changes in the body actually occur? In an article published today, Rene Bass and her colleagues review many previous studies. Each study is too small to conclusive to draw solid conclusions about the patient's physical changes. However, when researchers analyze them together, a clear pattern emerges. “More research is needed before we can pinpoint exactly which elements of psychotherapy affect the brain. However, the analysis we publish today clearly shows whether certain elements of psychological treatment are most important and how they are related to changes in pain in brain and spinal cord processes,” says Lene Vase. When the brain is on the autopilot Professor Vase emphasizes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) as a way to demonstrate clear effects. This type of treatment focuses on changes in automatic thinking patterns, among other things – the thoughts and emotions that occur when we are not actively thinking, and the brain, are in the autopilot. When we are in this state, a particular network in our brain, known as the default mode network, is active. This network interacts with other brain networks that are directly linked to pain and emotions. And now, researchers can see that their activities in these networks change as people shift their thought patterns and emotions through treatment. “When you're feeling pain, it can easily take over your life. You may be worried about how it will affect your work and family. And you may avoid doing things that you enjoy. If you can relax these thoughts and feelings, live as much as possible and return to life, you will see that this is linked to visible changes in the brain, less pain and improved quality of life. Try the app The professor believes this new knowledge can be used actively by psychologists, physicians and patients. “What we know most so far is the effect of sitting face to face with a psychologist, but unfortunately, there are no psychologists sufficient to treat everyone suffering from pain. Fortunately, doctors, physiotherapists and nurses seem to help guide patients to patients. There are already over 500 apps for psychological pain relief, researchers write Rancet. However, their effectiveness is not yet fully documented. “While we await solid scientific evidence, I personally choose apps based on cognitive behavioral therapy,” says Lanevers, professor at the Alfs BSS department of psychology at Alfs University.

