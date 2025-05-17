



Your support makes all the difference. read more as health and Wellness Influencers and recipes gain traction online. protein. Protein-rich foods are celebrated as the golden answer. This is key to reducing calories and maintaining fullness, and helps you lose weight and gain muscle. But the protein epidemic can mean that we are eating too much for ourselves. “There's always been a trend around extreme foods,” said physiologist Dr. George Wells. Independence. “We had low fat, then low sugar, but now we happen to have high protein. Extreme people tend to get people's attention. In the midst of protein fads, we are pushing important nutrients to the side: fiber. Certified nutritionist Kim Lindsay says that fiber is ignored because carbohydrates are demonized and feared. “If we tend to go towards low carbs, high protein, and we're reducing the amount of carbs we eat, we naturally take less fiber, right?” Lindsay explained. “It has to be balanced diet Include plant foods, foods containing protein, and fats in your diet. ” Instead, the protein-rich balance of eggs, meat and seafood is pushed aside. Previously known as “junk food,” snacks have acquired wellness makeovers, and are now available in many bars, chips and gamis. Even the Kardashians are on board and recently with Khloe Kardashian. Fires her protein popcorn“Kloud” offers 7 grams of protein per cup of popcorn. International Food Information Council Annual Survey It turns out that 71% of consumers are trying to increase their protein intake this year. This has increased by 6% since 2023. The study also found that many protein focuses also increased their online food and nutritional content exposures by 54%. To be clear, proteins are essential macronutrients to help with physical function, such as fighting infection, providing energy, building and maintaining muscle mass. Intake is weight dependent, and the general guidance is that just a third of the calories you burn daily should come from protein. Therefore, the average American woman weighs around 171 pounds and should consume around 62 grams of protein per day. The average American man needs to eat around 200 pounds of protein every day. Images opened in the gallery ( Getty/Istock )) But Wells thinks he's focusing solely on having as much protein as possible for social media. “I think the current trend around proteins is probably linked to bodybuilding and attachment to body composition. But it ignores the flip side. “If you have too much protein, it's really hard for your body to deal with all the amino acids that float,” Wells added. That's where fibers come in handy. The fibers, commonly found in whole grains, fruits and vegetables, are particularly beneficial for the digestive system and keep you on a regular basis. As nutritionist Christine Kirkpatrick points out, men should have around 38 grams per day, while women should have 25 grams, but if you're eating less, it's not just about doing it. “Fiber intake should be adjusted to suit your individual and microbiota, but if it's well below this amount, your body needs to move slowly to adjust the right amount of time.” Kak Nutrition Consulting, I explained it. She added that fiber can prevent certain cancers and type 2 diabetes and improve heart health. Images opened in the gallery ( Getty/Istock )) Observational studies have found fiber deficiency among Americans. According to the survey published in American Journal of Lifestyle MedicineOnly 5% of the population has the recommended amount of fiber per day. Insufficient intake can cause health problems such as chronic constipation and gastrointestinal problems. Just as avoiding highly processed foods, just because they add extra protein to them, you should focus on eating authentic foods that are naturally high in fiber, rather than ultra-highly processed foods with bits of fiber. “We are drawn to us because highly processed foods are designed to taste fantastically,” Wells said. “They're sugar and salt so as a result, we crave them. There's no real incentive to get bored of processed foods. They're great for business, but they're not very good for our health.”

