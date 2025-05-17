Why women are at a higher risk of stroke





Female Doctor: Why Women Are More Risk of Stroke than Men Updated: 3:07 PM EDT May 17, 2025 The female doctor in the morning, we thought we were going. Whether May is National Stroke Awareness Month is found to be more at risk than men. Dr. Don Kirshner from Mercy Medical Center is joining us now. You know, I'm starting to catch themes here. We put a lot more at risk than men. Does it have something to do with hormones? What's there? There are traditional risk factors that we share with men, but hormones definitely play a major role. I think that's why women start to suffer strokes faster than men. And from the age of 55, our risk of stroke has been significantly higher than that of men. What precursor is we supposed to be looking for? Or is there even something that could be at risk of stroke that we can monitor or recognize previous things that we can look for? Early ovarian failure, endometriosis. Migraines. These are that if you have them at a young age, if you seek medical consultation, we may be able to prevent something later in life. Others can tackle traditional risk factors diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, which can be addressed every ten years of our lives. So there are regular checks. And if you see a problem, don't leave it behind. Just don't think it's going to disappear. I'll go and have it checked. How does that sound, as even unrelated things can lead to other risk factors? absolutely. From an early age, I encourage women and men, but women seek medical attention, talk to doctors, learn about their blood pressure, know their weight, and know the value of cholesterol. There are many things you can do to prevent more than 50% of your strokes being preventable. And while we talk about Stroke Awareness Month, when we think about stroke, whether it's for men or women, timing is everything. And do we think it's fast? It's an acronym we're thinking of and how we approach it. correct. And you know that time is your brain and time is your heart muscle for a heart attack. The faster you get there, the more you save. Don't remember what that acronym represents? Not at this time. But I know there is something you are looking for, your face, drooping. You can see as their arms fall. yes. They are difficult to talk about. correct. So, those are things that someone can see you check. I ask them to raise both arms. And one may not work properly. As you said, symmetry. Yeah. One side of speaking. Yeah. One side tends to droop. And can they speak clearly? It would even be helpful to ask them to repeat the sentence. And if they kind of come out. absolutely. And time really matters. If you are worried, you are worried. You think something is going on. Call 911 immediately. Wait and don't see what happens. Don't wait to see if they get better. Please call 911. Because that time really starts to count. That's all about that watch. absolutely. There are coagulation drugs that can be used to help save the brain, but there are windows. And if you come out the window, we cannot offer it to you. Time is the essence. Okay, guys, Stroke Awareness Month, educate yourself and make sure you know quickly. That's important. If you think someone is having a problem. Thank you for joining us this morning. It's a joy to be here. Yeah. thank you. If you have any other questions or like them Female Doctor: Why Women Are More Risk of Stroke than Men Updated: 3:07 PM EDT May 17, 2025 In this female doctor segment, we see that May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and that women may be at risk more than men. Dr. Dawn Kershner of Mercy Medical Center has more information on why. She explains how hormones are factors and how people can see the risks.

