Do protein bars with added collagen help you lose weight?





Share on Pinterest A new study explores the potential of collagen-enriched protein bars as weight loss aid. Jeff Wasserman/Stocksea A study conducted by Spanish researchers analyzed how effective collagen is as a weight loss aid.

This study lasted for 12 weeks in two groups. One group received collagen-based protein bars, while the other did not.

The group receiving the collagen supplement lost twice as much weight as the control group. More 70% of adults In the US, you are overweight or obese. As this number continues to climb, scientists will be interested in finding ways to help people lose weight. There are many popular weight loss options, such as GLP-1 drughowever, these can potentially reduce costs for many people. With that in mind, researchers in the new study looked into the supplement collagen. Because collagen is relatively inexpensive, researchers wondered how people who used collagen supplements for 12 weeks do it compared to the control group. The results demonstrated future promises to use collagen supplements as weight loss aids, with the collagen group seeing greater improvements across multiple health indicators. Research findings are displayed in Nutrients.

collagen is a protein found in connective tissues in both humans and animals. Collagen supplements are often derived from cows and pigs and are widely available in pills and powder form. Collagen has many benefits, which can help improve joint health and build muscle mass. It's also beneficial Improves skin elasticity. This supplement has attracted attention as a potential weight loss tool, and the researchers in this study wanted to see how adding collagen supplements to your diet can affect weight loss. The researchers recruited 64 adults for the study. BMI Levels ranged from overweight to class 1 obesity. Participants followed a similar healthy diet Mediterranean dietfocuses on whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, fish and chicken. The test group (32 people) received a protein bar where they had meals twice a day plus meals. The 90-calorie protein bar had 10 grams of bovine-based collagen. The control group did not receive placebo bars and focused solely on following dietary recommendations. The control group burned about 2000 calories per day, while the control group consumed slightly due to the protein bar. Participants went to several screening appointments to provide weight, blood pressure, blood samples, urine and fecal samples. They also completed a survey on food intake and appetite.

The findings of the study are promising for those who want to lose weight. The collagen group not only lost greater weight than the control group, but also showed improved cardiac metabolism health. Participants in the collagen group lost an average of 6.6 pounds compared to the control group in which participants lost an average of 3.3 pounds. A larger decline was seen in the test group Systolic Blood Pressure Measurements decreased by an average of 8 mm Hg compared to a slight increase in 0.4 mm Hg in the control group. The test group also includes waist circumference, BMI, and Fatty liver index . Muscle loss is a concern for weight loss, but participants did not suffer from this problem. The test group had a high fat mass at the end of the study. Participants in the test group reported reduced hunger and increased satiety in protein bars. The collagen group noticed this satiety throughout the study. They reported the same experience when they went to screening in the first, second and third months. Overall, this study makes an excellent case for using collagen supplements as a cost-effective method to increase weight loss. There is a limitation in research that some authors are affiliated with companies that produce protein bars.

Mir Ali, MD, certified general surgeon, obesity surgeon, and medical director of the Memorial Care Surgery Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center Today's medical news About the research. “This was a good study that showed the potential benefits of protein bars with collagen,” Ali said. Ali pointed out that there may be some questions as to whether collagen itself is the cause of weight loss. “It's not certain that all the effects are due to collagen, as dietary protein substitutions are also beneficial for weight loss,” Ali commented. When asked if there were health concerns people should have about using collagen supplements, Ali didn't think most people had anything to worry about. Possible side effects of collagen “I'm not aware of any major concerns about collagen supplements. Perhaps when taken, they feel bloated as collagen swells. Patients with less stomach motility may feel more bloated, but overall collagen looks safe.”

-Me Ali, MD Hector PerezMD, also spoke with the obese surgeon at Renew Bariatrics with lead. MNT. “It's a promising and well-built pilot study,” Perez said. “The strengths are to focus on both randomized comparative designs, validated tools use (e.g. DEXA), and subjective (appetite) and purpose (weight, fat-free mass, metabolic markers). Perez also said that collagen supplements are generally safe, but people with kidney disease should be careful. Is collagen safe for everyone? “The dosage (20g/day) in this study is moderate, but there are theoretical concerns about kidney tension in people with renal dysfunction when high protein supplements are used in excess.”

– Hector Perez, MD Perez feels this research is promised, but said collagen is not a “magic bullet.” “We recommend that collagen be complemented by a structured weight loss program rather than as a standalone solution,” Perez said. “I've always emphasized that supplements will not replace portion control, physical activity or sustainable dietary habits.”

