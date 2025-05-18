3D printed wearable monitors your health through skin gas





Gutruf Lab wearable devices provide personalized health data without the constraints of glue or frequent reapply. Credit: University of Arizona University of Engineering

Wearable technology is revolutionizing healthcare, but the design limitations of adhesive-based personal monitors have prevented them from meeting their full potential. New research at the University of Arizona, Published in Natural Communication,Describes long-lasting, 3D printed, glueless wearables that can provide a more comprehensive image of the user. Physiological states. Devices to measure water vapor and skin Gas emissions, continuous tracking and logging Physiological data It is associated with dehydration, metabolic shifts and stress levels. “Wearable health monitoring traditionally relies on sensors that adhere directly to the skin, but the skin itself is constantly updated,” said Philipp Gutruf, an associate professor of biomedical engineering and a member of the BIO5 Institute, who co-authored with David Clausen, a doctoral student and researcher at Gutruf Lab. “This limits the time when reliable data can be collected. Using sensors that track gas emissions from the skin will completely overcome this constraint,” Gutruf said. Skin falls off weaken the adhesive and clog the sensor, so adhesive wearables must be reapplied every few days. Researchers at U's Gutruf Lab, who designed the device worn on the forearm, resemble a small 3D printed cuff and can be worn continuously. The device sensor constantly measures the gases the user is ejecting and compares the concentration with normal outer air. Unlike glue-based sports science and health surveillance wearables that historically record only snapshots, the device developed by Gutruf and his colleagues allows continuous, real-time data to be viewed on a smartphone or computer via secure Bluetooth. “This opens up a whole new space for biomarkers,” Gutruf said. “For example, you can capture metabolic signatures of exercise and stress without interrupting the subject's normal routine. Previously, this type of measurement required an entire room of equipment.” Practical applications, proven results Such devices allow athletes to monitor their hydration and exercise during training. Wearables can also record mental health and chronic disease symptoms to help with prevention and treatment. In fact, tracking and monitoring physiological signs of stress Gas discharge Gutruf said it also helps identify early metabolic disorders. “Our designs are stable even when exposed to everyday movements and changes in the environment,” Klausen said. “You can record data continuously for days without charging, but it captures a wealth of physiological data that is not possible in wearable format or that requires visible sweat.” Researchers plan to expand the range of detectable biomarkers and integrate advanced data analytics to provide personalized health insights over a longer period of time. detail:

David Clausen et al., wearable continuous diffusion-based skin gas analysis; Natural Communication (2025). doi:10.1038/s41467-025-59629-x Provided by

University of Arizona





