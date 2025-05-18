Health
Research reveals the subtle effects of recessive mutations on health and reproduction
As a group, carriers with recessive disorders are slightly less healthy and have less chances of having offspring. This disadvantage is the biggest for carriers of intellectually disabled recessive genes, reflected by shortening school careers and increasing childbearing, according to a study by Radboudumc published in Nature Human Behavior. How long will it take to rewrite the textbook?
The dominant mutation
Researchers from the Department of Human Genetics Radboudumc demonstrated something prominent in a 2014 publication in the natural world. Contrary to expectations, inherited variants of genes had little to do with intellectual disability. In the majority, the disorders arise from spontaneous mutation: A mutation that neither parent has, but suddenly appears in the child. It is a biological fact that approximately 100 spontaneous mutations occur in each child's hereditary material. Therefore, mutations that do not arise from parents. On average, only one of these 100 mutations affects the gene. And only a few of them affect one of the hundreds of genes that can cause intellectual disability. But rare events still occur. This is how most intellectual disability occurs.
From dominant to recessive
“Something else was happening,” said Christian Gilissen, professor of genomic bioinformatics and the first author of the 2014 article. “Children receive genes from both father and mother by default. If a single mutation in a child leads to intellectual disability, this is called a mutation in A. The dominant gene. Other mutations affect Recessive genes. As a rule, having a single mutation in a recessive gene has no effect on the carrier. Handicap occurs only when the mutation is in both copies of the recessive gene. In our clinic, we found very few of these double mutations in the recessive genes of children with intellectual disabilities. Oddly, this is more recessive than the dominant genes. So we wondered: Where did all these recessive mutations go? ”
More medical diagnosis
This issue has led to a long and extensive search, and the results are currently published in human behavior in nature. . “We first looked into the frequency with which these recessive mutations occur in populations,” says Professor Han Brunner of Clinical Genetics and Gilissen, who is involved in both publications. This includes data from over 300,000 people. UK biobank It was inspected. “We found that each person carries an average of two mutations in any of the 1,900 recessive genes. According to the textbook, carriers of such recessive genes should not experience any disadvantage. However, as a group, we found that there are more medical diagnoses and fewer offspring.
Less education
Compared to other recessive genes, the intellectually disabled genes were the least present. Apparently there's another aspect here. UK biobank data provides clues.
Airlines with recessive genes for intellectual disability attend school for shorter hours. Note that, according to existing theory, these are carriers.
Christian Gillissen, Professor of Genomic Bioinformatics
It's likely that there are no children
Therefore, recessive gene carriers for intellectual disability reduced reproductive success and shortened school careers. Bruner: “In 1859, Darwin published it. On the origin of species through natural selection. It was mainly about survival, natural selection, about genes that make you strong and healthy. Twelve years later, he wrote Human descent, choices related to sexhe refined his theory. You can have fine genes, but if no one wants to have a child with you, those genes will not be passed on. Principles of sexual choice. Although we have not demonstrated solid things here, if the cause of these findings had to be given – based in part on many sociological studies – sexual choice is the most obvious explanation. ”
Textbook rewriting
This study clearly shows that recessive carriers in recessive patients have disadvantages in selection at the group level. In the past, this has been pointed out for certain obstacles. Here, this is the first time that has been demonstrated in general for recessive disorders. That might fit in the textbook. Bruner: “Our research shows that our genes are still constantly changing, and that our genetic landscapes are moving, and that evolution continues. The idea that in our modern evolution, healthcare and other amenities has become a halt that can be squealed.” Gillissen also does not suggest that “it will never be optimized for tomorrow's problems.”
Fridman, H. , et al. (2025). Reproductive and cognitive phenotypes in carriers of recessive pathogenic variants. Natural human behavior. doi.org/10.1038/S41562-025-02204-7
