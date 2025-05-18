Pecola's insights on prevention and treatment

Regarding Melanoma Awareness Month, MD Andrew Pecora discussed the prevention and treatment of melanoma. Pecora highlighted the importance of lifelong UV protection, regular skin examinations, and early detection.

“[Anyone] You can have melanoma. There are a few possibilities [individuals] “They're the best,” said Pecola, director of the Skin and Sarcoma division at John Teller Cancer Center and chief of the Skin and Sarcoma division of Medicine and Oncology at Georgetown University Medical Center. Targeted OncologyTM In an interview. “[Oncologists] You need to understand the previous patient [them] And their unique risks. It's not just their behavior, it's their temperament. ”

In the interview, Pecola exposed the common misconceptions about melanoma, highlighting the outbreak in nonexposed areas and in people of all ages, and highlighting detailed advances in targeted and immunotherapy.

Targeted OncologyTM: Given that Melanoma Awareness Month is important for education, what are the important updates to important melanoma prevention and early detection oncologists should know?

sheep: Melanoma is a potentially preventable skin cancer, and it is a benefit to the patient how serious it is, what you can do to prevent it from occurring, or if it occurs, catching it as soon as possible. How to prevent melanoma begins in childhood as it is a lifelong accumulation of damage to your skin that greatly increases the risk of most melanomas. Avoiding excessive sunlight exposure, using sunscreen, and avoiding unnecessary UV rays such as sunscreen flooring are all important. Wearing protective clothing is important and is a lifelong effort to keep your skin healthy as you get older.

Plus, even with those protective mechanisms, you may still be ingested with melanoma. Some [patients] It is genetically more predisposed to taking melanoma than others. If you find out you have melanoma, it is your interest to catch it as soon as possible, so self-examination is therefore important along with a good dermatology test. As you get older, it's important to have them regularly, so a qualified professional can screen your skin to look for suspicious changes. We always say the most important thing for people is that if you notice a change in mole, if the colour changes, if it changes size, if the personality changes, it should never be ignored, and they should ask for an appointment with the dermatologist and a dermatologist to get a proper evaluation.

What are some common misconceptions about melanoma you often encounter? How can oncologists dispel these myths in their practice?

There are several myths. Number 1, melanoma can occur in your skin, where you didn't have a mole before. I think a lot of people will think, “Oh, that's the mole I've had forever and it's a change and that's the only place that can come from melanoma.” It can come from the mole you have brought for the rest of your life, but it doesn't have to. You can come from anywhere.

The second thing is that melanoma can regress after it is present. In other words, your own immune system may attack and remove it, appearing with enlarged lymph nodes under your arm or at the gro diameter, or even worse, appearing with melanoma somewhere in your body, like the liver or lungs, with no history of cutaneous melanoma. It can happen and I know it's not rare.

Another is that melanoma can occur in unexposed parts of the body. It doesn't need to occur only in areas exposed to the sun, as it can occur in the bottom of your feet, in your nail bed, in your mouth, and in other mucus membranes of your body.

The last thing is, unfortunately, people believe that melanoma only occurs in older people. On the other hand, the likelihood of melanoma onset increases as age increases. I have seen children with melanoma and young teenagers. Anyone, regardless of age, notices a change, should always be aware that it is either a new lesion they have never seen before, or a change in the size, shape, color, or personality of a mole that they have had for several years.

From your perspective, what are the latest advances in melanoma treatment? Also, how do you see how these patient care impacts in different community oncology settings?

Ten years ago, or even more, melanoma was a disease that could only be treated with surgery. There were several other treatments that had very small benefits, such as interferon and interleukin. [adverse events]and unfortunately, [most patients] Those with melanoma that had spread to an organ died from that melanoma within one year or two years. That has changed fundamentally.

Two major discoveries that I have been involved with from the beginning are targeted therapy, about 50% of which [patients] People with melanoma, their melanoma has a mutation in melanoma DNA braf mutation. If there is a mutation in braf The gene can not only regress the advanced melanoma when there is an FDA approved drug and when given, but it can actually completely eliminate it. If you have locally advanced melanoma, such as stage II or stage III melanoma, and if you have obtained any of these medications after surgery, it has been proven that taking these medications for a year has increased your chances of living without melanoma. It actually increases your chances of life.

Another major advance is immunotherapy. What we learned was that our own T cells can recognize and kill tumor-associated proteins. In the case of melanoma, the proteins that you say to your own body express on the surface of melanoma cells are, “Hey, this is not a normal cell, this can hurt me and it needs to be destroyed.” Our immune system is able to recognize and destroy these cancer cells. In the case of melanoma, tumor cells were found to have the ability to block T cells. The T-cell has an off switch called a checkpoint, which activates the checkpoint to turn it off. What many people discovered – one of them was Dr. James P. Allison. [Cancer Center] When I was doing research years ago, he got a Nobel Prize for understanding it, and if he could hide the off switch with antibodies, call it a checkpoint inhibitor, it would prevent cancer cells from turning off T cells, and T cells could continue killing cancer cells. In fact, what we discovered is that all of the various immunotherapy do not eliminate or prevent progressive or metastatic melanoma from coming back. They can be cured [patients]. flat [patients that] I have melanoma that has spread to my brain.

So where we are today is either targeted therapy or immunotherapy. On average, about half of the patients can be cured. Unfortunately, there are many reasons why we can't do the other half of the patients we can't cure. We are now in the next stage of developing a treatment that we hope to cure the other half, so we won't die of melanoma again. We do this with great technology.

What we learned with Covid Pandemic is that we can take RNA and put a little into a packet to create a vaccine. In the case of Covid, they harvested RNA from the Covid virus, put it in a packet, injected it into the arm, creating T cells, and immunized against the Covid virus. Well, using the same technology, what we're doing now is that we send some of our melanoma to the lab. Laboratory sequences healthy cells, healthy cells DNA, cancer cell DNA, where [the] Cancer cells [is] different. Therefore, there are six or seven regions where cancer cell DNA is mutated. That's what makes melanoma. Then cut out those abnormal DNA, create cells from that mutated DNA, put a little packet, a little lipid packet, and send it back to me and other people doing this research, and we insert it into your arm like a vaccine. In addition to taking checkpoint inhibitors I talk about previously, patients will take RNA from their own melanomas presented to lymphocytes, then make melanoma proteins to superstimulate T cells, strengthening the army of T cells and killing cancer. We hope that treatment rates will increase from 52% to a much higher number. That's the cutting edge of where we are.

What advice do oncologists have on the importance of regular skin testing and how to educate them on some of the effective strategies to actually promote this?

I think all cancer doctors want their patients to not need them and not have cancer. The only best way to treat cancer is to prevent it. I think all oncologists are dedicated to teaching patients' strategies to prevent preventable cancer. Not all cancers can be prevented, but I think most oncologists should always encourage preventable things, such as stopping smoking to prevent lung cancer, skin cancer, melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and Merkel cell tumors by avoiding excessive UV rays.

Melanoma can be present differently between different patient populations. What are some unique challenges and considerations when diagnosing or treating melanoma in a diverse community?

[Anyone] You can have melanoma. There are a few possibilities [individuals] Melanoma intake is low and not zero. Diagnosis of melanoma in people with very dark skin can be a challenge, so you need to be visually impaired. A particular population is predisposed to other populations of various cancers, with one melanoma. [For example,] Genes like KRCA1 and BRCA2 It is more common in the Jewish population. Melanoma is one of the more likely cancers. So you just need to understand [patient] In front of you and their unique risks. Not only do they do, but their nature, but also in the case of skin cancer, pigmentation, how you evaluate them, and how you follow up with them.

What are the most promising areas of research that could significantly improve patient outcomes in the future?

Advances in targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and cell therapy such as tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes. In fact, we actually collect T cells from people with progressive melanoma, cultivate T cells into large T cells, and strengthen the combination of those combinations to revert. That is the future where we are. It's very bright, and I'll see a day when no one dies with melanoma.