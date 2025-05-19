Health
USPSTF encourages universal syphilis screening during pregnancy to prevent congenital infections
With 30 years of congenital syphilis in the United States, experts emphasize that early and universal syphilis screening during pregnancy is essential to protect both mothers and newborns from preventable harm.
study: Screening for syphilis infections during pregnancy: US Preventive Services Task Force Reconfirmation Recommendation Statement. Image credit: Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com
in Recent Official Statementsthe US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) reassessed the available evidence and reaffirms its 2018 recommendations for syphilis screening during pregnancy.
Congenital syphilis in the United States
In 2023, 3,882 babies were born in the United States with congenital syphilis. This is the highest reported percentage in 30 years. Researchers estimate that 90% of these cases are preventable through timely diagnosis and treatment of the mother.
Of the infants born with congenital syphilis in 2023, 279 died in the uterus or during or after birth. Congenital syphilis increases the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, bone deformity, anemia, enlarged liver and spleen, blindness or hearing loss, and meningitis.
The number of congenital syphilis cases per 100,000 births was highest among 680 Native American and Alaskan Native women, followed by 296, 222 and 125 of Hawaii/Pacific Island women, black, and Latina/Hispanic women.
Of the Caucasian women, 57.3 cases of congenital syphilis were reported at every 100,000 births, compared with 82 and nine cases between multiethnic and Asian women, respectively. Socioeconomic disparities, and cultural and demographic factors, contribute to these differences in the prevalence of syphilis in women.
USPSTF recommendations
In 2018, the USPSTF issued an A recommendation for syphilis screening during pregnancy. Recently, the organization has carried out a reconfirmation process to determine whether current evidence supports high net profits for syphilis screening with high certainty.
Early pregnancy screening for syphilis is recommended for all pregnant women regardless of risk or early screening status. The more early syphilis are treated, the greater the risk of adverse consequences of pregnancy. However, even if treatment is delayed, congenital syphilis can also be prevented.
Screening Test
Syphilis screening test includes Trape Nema. pale Particle Aggregation (TP-PA) Test to Identify Antibodies T. Palea pathogen that causes syphilis. Non-treponemal tests such as the Institute for Sexual Disease Research (VDRL) test and rapid plasma regeneration (RPR) test can also be used to diagnose syphilis.
Non-treponemal testing detects antibodies to lipowide antigens released from damaged tissue and may be non-specific. As a result, a check test like TP-PA requires checking the positive VDRL in the second step.
Another screening sequence begins with automated treponemal tests such as enzyme binding and chemiluminescent immunoassays. If the test results do not agree, a second confirmatory treponemal test, preferably a TP-PA, will be performed.
Point of Care (POC) tests are available to measure anti-antibodyT. Pale Antibodies; however, these tests have not been fully verified.
USPSTF recommends early universal screening for syphilis infections during pregnancy. If an individual has not been screened early in pregnancy, USPSTF recommends screening on the first available opportunity. ”
Treatment of syphilis during pregnancy
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends treating syphilis during pregnancy with penicillin G injections. If a woman has a penicillin allergy reported in 10% of patients, she should be desensitized to this reaction and treated with medication. If syphilis is identified in the second half of pregnancy, an ultrasound evaluation of the fetus is required.
Some acute side effects of this treatment may include an immediate penicillin-induced allergic reaction and a Jalish-Herxheimer reaction characterized by rash, body pain, tachycardia, or acute fever with hypotension within 24 hours of spirochete infection. These adverse events affect 5% and 2.5% of patients, respectively.
Among patients at high risk for penicillin allergies, the rate of side effects is 27%, even after oral desensitization.
Improvement of syphilis
After the initial negative early pregnancy screening for syphilis, congenital syphilis is diagnosed with 5%, 41%, 28%, and 20% of the late pregnancy, in which 5%, 41%, 28%, and 20% are black, Hispanic/Latina, and white women, respectively.
Many organizations, including the CDC, the Women's Preventive Services Initiative (WPSI), and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), recommend recruiting high-risk pregnant women at about 28 weeks and at childbirth. These include people living in areas infected with high prevalence of infections, prisons, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), or multiple sexual partners.
Conversely, the University of Obstetricians and Gynecology (ACOG) recommends that all pregnant women be sure to prolonged due to syphilis.
The USPSTF recommends recommending insufficient evidence, and therefore additional research into its effectiveness is needed. Clinicians should be aware of local syphilis prevalence and state-specific screening methods.
Journal Reference:
- US Preventive Services Task Force. Screening for syphilis infections during pregnancy: A reconfirmation recommendation statement from the US Preventive Services Task Force. Jama. Released online on May 13th, 2025. doi: 10.1001/jama.2025.5009, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2833883
|
