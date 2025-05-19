Bat cells in a dish provide tools for studying viral responses





bThe only flying mammal, ATS has long fascinated scientists for them Unique characteristics.1 One of these is the ability to harbor viruses like Nipah, Ebola and coronaviruses that cause human illness without showing signs of illness. Many researchers hope to study why these viruses don't make bats sick and use this knowledge to develop better antiviral therapies. One hypothesis is that BAT cells respond to viral infections in a different way than human cells. “The only way we can learn where the difference is if we actually have cells in the culture,” he said. Michael LetkoVirologist at Washington State University. However, scientists' research is limited by lack of access to stable bat cell lines, he said. Several groups produce cell lines, but these are not readily available so that others can use them. Letko and his colleagues recently developed New Bat Cell Lines From the tissue of a short-tailed bat in Seba that houses hantaviruses that can infect humans and study antiviral responses.2 Their approach published in PLOS Biologyprovides resources for studying the interaction of bat viral hosts and a framework for developing these in vitro tools. Researchers deposited these cell lines on a Repository It is used publicly by the National Institutes of Health. Please read the following… “This is an exceptional article and it's a truly amazing piece of work,” he said. Carbrooka disease ecologist studying bats as a virus reservoir at the University of Chicago. “that [provides] A truly excellent blueprint into the field for how to conduct these research on a variety of bat systems. ” To establish a bat cell line, Letko and his team isolated and cultured cells from different tissues of the short-tailed bat of Seba, isolated and cultured. We then tried various methods to immortalize cells, including overexpressing telomerase to reduce DNA damage from continuous cell division and knocking out tumor suppressors. TP53and treat cells with viral proteins to turn off inhibition of cell division. These approaches resulted in 11 different cell lines. The researchers then focused on another aspect. “We wanted to create cells that would help the community study the interactions of the virus,” he said. Arrowvirologist and learning co-author at the University of Saskatchewan. This required cells to infect the virus and allow them to recognize and construct an immune response to the viral antigen, he explained. The team painstakingly treated all 11 cell lines with coronavirus and filovirus ingredients and investigated whether they allowed infection. Some cell lines allowed for virus invasion, but after repeated culture, they lost this ability and became unsuitable for further experiments. “Every time I see something that appears to be working, the question was, 'Now, how long will it stay like that?'” Letko recalls. Finally, the researchers identified cell lines derived from bat kidneys as ideal. Both live hantaviruses and viral components responded to them by allowing infections and increasing the expression of several genes encoding viral cytokines. Please read the following… “They do an amazing job of testing the various mechanisms of immortalization and the entire suite of different viruses for virus invasion with great care,” Brooke said. This provides an in vitro system for studying viral host interactions, but added that “work in tissue culture is always a bit divorced from the reality of the natural host's immune response.” Letko agreed, noting that the team is then aiming to derive organoids from bat tissues to capture more physiologically relevant systems. Banerjee added that although he only saw cells from one bat species, the team has already replicated the protocol to derive cell lines from other species. “This is just a departure step.”

