



Kuala Lumpur, May 19 – Dementia is a growing public health concern, and the World Health Organization estimates that more than 55 million people currently live in this condition. In Malaysia, according to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2018, 8.5% of individuals aged 60 and older are likely to have dementia, with cases expected to triple by 2050, affecting up to 825,000 Malaysians (ADFM). Although there is no treatment at present, studies suggest that up to 40% of cases of dementia can be preventable through lifestyle and diet. (Lancet Committee on Dementia Prevention, 2020). Exploring lifestyle and dietary prevention Scientific evidence highlights the important role of healthy diet, regular physical activity, and cognitive involvement in reducing the risk of dementia. Among the most studied dietary patterns in Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRD) are the Mediterranean, dash, mind, ketone, and modified Mediterranean-ketogenic diet. Plant-based dietary patterns – especially Mediterranean and heart (Mediterranean dash intervention for delayed neurodegeneration) diet – limiting emphasis vegetables (particularly leafy greens), fruits, legumes, whole grains, fish, healthy fats, healthy meats, and sweet foods. These diets show promise by lowering beta-amyloid load, an important marker of Alzheimer's disease pathology. Influenced by Malay, Chinese, Indian and other cultural cuisines, Malaysian traditional meals focus on rice, noodles and richly flavored dishes with herbs, spices and coconut milk. It contains whole grains like vegetables and mind diets, but also includes deep-fried foods and heavy gravy, which should be consumed in moderation. Nutritionists recommend replacing inaccessible berries with options rich in flavonoids such as pink guava, roselle, red dragon fruit, raisins and pomegranates to adapt their heart diet locally. These local fruits offer similar cognitive benefits and are widely available at a more affordable price. Malaysia also has a wide variety of omega-3 fish varieties, such as sardan, sardan (Kenbon), and thredfin (senangin). However, fried foods are discouraged as they reduce beneficial fatty acid content. Soy-based products and legumes are also encouraged, providing anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that support cognitive health. Beyond diet, research highlights lifestyle factors that help reduce the risk of dementia. Regular physical activities such as active walking, swimming and cycling should be maintained for a minimum of 150 minutes per week to suit your individual needs. Management of hypertension and diabetes is also important, as both conditions contribute to cognitive decline. It is important to avoid smoking and limit your alcohol intake. Both are to increase the risk of vascular damage and neurodegeneration. Furthermore, mentally stimulating activities such as reading, puzzle solving, and learning new skills can help maintain cognitive function, while strong social connections reduce the risk of cognitive decline. “Stimulating activity and maintaining social ties plays an important role in maintaining brain function,” says Dr. Nordiana Nordin, an elderly consultant and physician at Damansara (SMCD) at Sunway Medical Center. Introduction of cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) Cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) is a non-pharmacological intervention that has been proven to benefit individuals with mild to moderate dementia. Research shows that CST improves communication, social interaction, memory, and overall quality of life. It also helps manage behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitating, mood changes, hallucinations, indifference, and sleep disorders. Unlike pharmacological treatments, CST targets certain neurotransmitters, but may have side effects such as gastrointestinal problems and mood changes. CST engages patients through structured group sessions, sensory stimulation and interactive discussions to enhance both cognitive and social health. The most effective approach involves combining CST with the appropriate medication. Recognizing the current lack of access to structured CST programs in Malaysia, SMCD is addressing this gap by launching a 14-session CST program tailored to local needs. “People need to raise awareness through public lectures and one-on-one consultations. Telehealth can also be used to provide CST to individuals facing mobility and geographical restrictions,” explained Dr. Nordiana. Although more research is needed on long-term outcomes, some studies have shown that CST involvement may continue to maintain improved cognitive function and quality of life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://codeblue.galenorg/2025/05/preventing-dementia-the-role-of-lifestyle-diet-and-community-based-interventions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos