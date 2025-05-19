Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more

Whether one or two coffees will welcome us in the morning, chocolate After a stressful day, many of us self-treat when we feel tired, stressed or sad. But when we have a headache, most of us are heading straight for painkillers.

However, recently, Viral Hacks have been creating rounds. That means that big Coca-Cola and fries can stop migraines on that truck.

And, strangely enough, it's not total nonsense.

Caffeine in Coca-Cola acts as a vasoconstrictor. This means narrowing the blood vessels. This helps to combat the dilation of blood vessels that occur during migraines. This is an important trigger for pain.

When the container spreads, it can be activated by pressing nearby pain-sensitive nerves, especially the nerves of the trigeminal nervous system. This has sensory information about touch, pain and temperature from the head and face to the brain, leading to familiar throbbing headaches. Therefore, caffeine is often found in over-the-counter headache medicines.

Meanwhile, sugar and salt Cora French fries may help you restore balance Blood sugar levels Electrolyte. Both can be destroyed during a migraine attack.

But to really understand why this combo works, you need to unpack what's actually happening during your migraines.

Images opened in the gallery Cola sugar can do good for us ( AP ))

Four stages of migraine

Migraine It can be caused by a wide range of factors, including hormonal shifts, stress, skipped diets, certain foods, changes in weather and visual overstimulation. However, once it starts, it follows a specific route that is different from other types of headaches.

Migraines are not a normal headache. This is a full-body experience at four different stages. Two of these occur before the pain hits. This means there is a window to stop the episode on a track, and many migraines (people suffering from migraines) are already self-inflicting by doing it.

I'm a professional

Prodrome is the first stage and can be started a few hours or days before a headache. You may feel tired, irritated, or unusually low moods. Most people with migraines are the best time to intervene, but surprisingly, they are not good at finding this phase.

During the prodrome, people often long for certain things. Many migraines report yawning, but can help regulate dopamine or seek embrace or affection, it boosts Serotonin. Others may drink ice water to calm the autonomic nervous system. Others may still reach for a big cola and fries.

These responses are not random. These are all unconscious attempts to readjust the nervous system that becomes hay during migraines. Irregular serotonin, dopamine and nervous system functions are all known contributors to migraine.

And it will definitely be the ultimate migraine hack: chocolate. Although it can sometimes be criticized as a trigger, chocolate is rich in compounds that can help increase serotonin levels.

Low serotonin is a known factor in the development of migraines, so chocolate craving may be a brain way of correcting for chemical imbalances. For some people, early stage chocolate may help you avoid attacks.

Images opened in the gallery Reaching for chocolate can help stop your migraines ( Getty ))

aura

The aura comes after the prodrome phase. It can also experience visual impairment such as flashing light and strange sensations such as pins and needles. Approximately 80% of migraine patients do not experience an aura phase, but the same wave-like changes occur in the brain.

These symptoms come from a burst of electrical activity in the brain that is subsequently suppressed, altering blood flow and causing blood vessel constriction. Whether a person notices these effects depends on the structure and sensitivity of the brain cortex.

The brain relies on a stable supply of blood for nutrients and oxygen, but direct contact with the blood is toxic to brain tissue. Therefore, there is a blood-brain barrier, a filter that protects brain cells.

pain

The pain comes next. The body takes changes in the brain's blood vessels seriously, and headache pain is one way to warn that something may be wrong. Blood flow disruption is too little or too much – potentially dangerous. Blocked blood vessels can cause ischemic stroke, while ruptured blood vessels can cause hemorrhagic stroke.

The pain stage begins when the initial vasoconstriction replaces rebound dilatation. This sudden container expansion can activate and debilitate the familiar throbbing pain receptors and voilà: migraines.

For many people suffering from migraines, when pain sounds, food is the last thing. That's why many people turn to triptans instead of fast food. This readjusts serotonin and histamine (another regulator of blood flow) while migraine is progressing.

After the drome

The worst head pain has subsided and then begins after interference. This migraine hangover isn't just exhausted. This is a clear stage in migraine attacks. Medically known as the post-interference stage, it follows up to 80% of migraine attacks and can lead to surprising symptoms of traditional hangovers: nausea, fatigue, dehydration, body pain, mental fog.

For many people, this prolonged stage can be as destructive as the migraine itself, eliciting recovery and making it a tired process. It can take days or weeks to transition through all four stages of migraine.

Images opened in the gallery Fries salt helps balance blood sugar levels and electrolytes ( Getty Images ))

Knowledge is prevention

Still, prevention is better than treatment, and can make a huge difference by recognizing early signs of migraine and responding in ways that support brain neurobiology.

Migraines can be complicated, personal, frustrating and unpredictable. But knowledge is power. And while no single solution works for everyone, recognizing the prodromic phase and supporting the nervous system before the pain begins may be the perfect shot to get out of the attack.

Recognizing chocolate cravings as a biological warning sign, sipping ice water, getting a hug, or even reaching cola or fries – these small interventions have roots in brain science. They reflect our body's efforts to protect ourselves. Developing your personal treatment based on how your brain responds can help you stay a step ahead of your pain.

Amanda Ellison is a professor of neuroscience at Durham University

This article was originally published by The Conversation and was republished under a Creative Commons license. Please read Original article