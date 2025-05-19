Personalized CRISPR gene therapy used in historical treatments

In a historic medical breakthrough, children diagnosed with rare hereditary disorders were successfully treated with CRISPR gene editing therapy, customized by a team at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Pen Medicine. Infant KJ was born from a rare metabolic disease known as severe carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency. After spending the first few months of his life in the hospital, with a very restrictive diet, KJ received his first dose of his bespoke therapy between six and seven months in February 2025. The treatment was administered safely and he is now well-grown and thriving.



The case is explained in detail in a study published by today New England Journal of Medicine was presented in American Gene & Cell Therapy Association Annual General Meeting in New Orleans. The discovery of this landmark could provide a route for gene editing techniques to successfully adapt to individuals with rare diseases where medical treatment is not available.

“The longstanding advances in gene editing and collaboration between researchers and clinicians have made this moment possible. KJ is just one patient, but I hope that many people will benefit from a methodology that can scale to the needs of individual patients,” he said. Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, MD, PhDDirector of gene therapy at the Hereditary Metabolic Disorder Frontier Program (GTIMD) at the Children's Hospital of Children's Hospital and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine.

CRISPR (clustered, periodically scattered short palindromic repeats)-based gene editing can accurately correct disease-causing variants of the human genome. Gene editing tools are extremely complex and subtle, and so far, researchers have built them to target more common diseases that affect dozens or hundreds of thousands of patients, including food and drug approval therapies in the United States, sickle cell disease, and two diseases with beta-thalassemia. However, due to the presence of so many disease-causing variants, relatively few diseases benefit from a “one-size-fits-all” gene editing approach. Despite the growing fields, many patients with rare genetic diseases (which collectively affect millions of patients around the world) are left behind.

Joint efforts

Ahrens-nicklas and Rent, MD, PhDco-author of the published report, Professor Barry J. Görtz of the Perelman School of Medicine in Penn, studied the possibility of creating customized gene editing therapies for individual patients in 2023, began collaborating to build long-standing research into the feasibility of rare metabolic disorders. Both are members of the NIH-funded somatic genome editing consortium that supports joint genome editing research.

Ahrens-Nicklas and Musunuru decided to focus on urea cycle disorders. Ammonia is produced naturally during normal degradation of proteins in the body. Usually, our bodies know that we convert ammonia into urea and excrete that urea through urination. However, children with urea symptoms disorders lack the enzymes in their liver, which are necessary to convert ammonia into urea. Ammonia then accumulates to toxic levels, which can cause organ damage, especially in the brain and liver.

After years of preclinical studies with variants that cause similar diseases, Ahrens-Nicklas and Musunuru targeted specific variants of CPS1 in KJ. Within six months, their team designed and manufactured a base editing therapy fed to the liver via lipid nanoparticles to fix the defective enzymes of KJ. In late February 2025, KJ received his first infusion of this therapy and has since received follow-up doses in March and April 2025. New England Journal of Medicine Researchers together with academic and industry collaborators describe customized CRISPR gene editing therapy, rigorously developed, for management to KJ.

As of April 2025, KJ had undergone three treatments without any serious side effects. In the shortest time since treatment, he tolerated an increase in dietary protein and required fewer nitrogen scavenger drugs. He also managed to recover from certain typical childhood illnesses, such as line viruses, without ammonia accumulating in the body. A longer follow-up is required to fully assess the benefits of treatment.

“KJ needs to be monitored carefully for the rest of his life, but our initial findings are extremely promising,” says Ahrens-Nicklas.

“We hope that all patients have the potential to experience the same outcomes we saw with this first patient. We hope that other academic investigators will replicate this method for many rare diseases and give many patients a fair shot in living a healthy life,” Musnoor said. “The gene therapy promises we've heard for decades are realising, and we're going to completely change the way we approach medicine.”

KJ's future

Usually, patients with CPS1 deficiency, such as KJ, are treated with liver transplants. However, patients must be medically stable to receive a liver transplant and be old enough to handle such a major procedure. Meanwhile, episodes of ammonia increase can put patients at risk of ongoing lifelong neurological damage or prove fatal. Because of these threats to lifelong health, researchers knew that finding new ways to treat patients who are too young and too small for a liver transplant would be born for families whose children faced this disorder.

“We do everything for our kids, so we wanted to understand how we support him and how he can do everything a normal child should be able to do,” said his mother, Nicole Muldoon. “We thought it was our responsibility to help the kids, so when the doctors came to us with their ideas, we placed our trust in them in the hopes that it would help not only KJ, but other families in our position.”

“We've been thickened with this since KJ was born, and our whole world has revolved around this little guy and staying in the hospital,” said his father, Kyle Muldoon. “I'm really looking forward to finally being with KJ at home so that he can be with his brother. I'm finally able to take a deep breath.”

reference: Musnur Kiran, Grannet Sara A, Wang Xiao, and other patients In vain Gene editing to treat rare genetic disorders. nejm. 2025. doi: 10.1056/nejmoa2504747

