Using Snooze Alarms in a Global Group of Smartphone Users
Among participants (n = 21,222), 54.2% were male, 45.5% female, 0.3%. Most participants lived in the US (n= 8,871, 43.6%) followed by the UK (n= 2,575, 12.7%), Japan (n= 2,011, 9.9%), Australia (n= 1,326, 6.5%), and Germany (n= 1,258, 6.2%, see Supplement 1). Users contributed an average of 142.2 (STD = 21.4) sleep sessions during the tracking interval. Over half of the sessions (55.6%) ended with a snooze alarm on the night participants recorded their sleep sessions. Most users were categorized as snooze alarm users that exit with snooze alarms over 80% of the snooze alarms (i.e., users that exit with snooze alarms. n= 5,855, 45.2%), then moderate snooze alarm users (i.e. 40-60% of sleep sessions that end with snooze alarms, n= 3,614, 27.9%), and light snooze alarm users (i.e., less than 20% of sleep sessions ending with snooze alarms, n= 3,492, 26.9%). In a plot of 500 randomly selected users in October 2022 (Figure 1), variations within a week are obvious among light snooze alarm users, with more snooze alarms being used during traditional work weeks and less snooze alarms on weekends.
Light, medium, heavy snooze alarm usage using categories, visual inspection of raster plots (Supplement 2)Reveal some trends. Heavy snooze alarm users used snooze alarms on most days and used snooze alarms multiple times within each day, demonstrating unstable bed/wake times. The lightweight, medium user category appeared to show more consistent sleep times, with less frequent use of snooze alarms.
Of the sleep sessions that ended with the snooze alarm, users averaged 2.4 times (95% CI: 2.4–2.5) pressed the snooze alarm and spent an average of 10.8 minutes of snooze (95% CI: 10.7–10.9). In analyses of snooze alarms by user type, heavy snooze alarm users pressed snooze alarms on an average of 4.0 times (95% CI: 3.9–4.1) and snooze alarms on an average of 20.2 minutes (95% CI: 19.9–20.5). Medium snooze alarm users averaged 1.7 times (95% CI: 1.7–1.7) and spent 6.3 minutes of snooze (95% CI: 6.2–6.5). Light snooze alarm users pressed the snooze alarm 1.2 times (95% CI: 1.2–1.3) and spent an average of 3.0 minutes of snooze (95% CI: 2.8–3.2).
Used by the day of the week of the snooze alarm
Monday through Friday was the day users most used the snooze alarm (Monday: 467,376; Tuesday: 486,994; Wednesday: 488,485; Thursday: 482,179; Friday: 474,096). Snooze's behavior was less common on Saturday (330,768) and Sunday (287,378) (Supplement 3). Among individuals who used the snooze alarm, users pressed the snooze alarm about 2.5 times. f= 26.5, p<0.001, diagram 2, Panel a). Among those who used the snooze alarm, individuals snooze for an average of 11 minutes, with fewer weekend snooze alarms than on weekdays (f= 8.9, p<0.01, diagram 2, Panel b).
Using Snooze Alarms by Gender
Independent sample T tests revealed significant differences by gender in the use of snooze alarms (female: 2.5 snooze alarm, 95% CI: 2.5–2.6; male: 2.3 snooze alarm, 95% CI 2.3–2.4). The effect size measured in Cohen's D is 1.1, indicating a large effect size. Independent sample T tests revealed significant differences by gender on the minutes spent on snooze (female: 11.5 min; 95% CI: 11.2–11.7; male: 10.2 min; 95% CI: 10.0–10.4). The effect size is 2.8, indicating a large effect size.
Using Snooze Alarms by the Country
Regarding the country of residence, there was little change in the behavior of the snooze alarm, but users living in Sweden showed average snooze alarm usage (2.7 snooze alarm, 95% CI: 2.5–2.8), followed by Germany (2.5 snooze alarm, 95% CI: 2.4–2.6) and the United States (2.4–2.5). Users living in Japan had the lowest average snooze alarm usage, as did those living in Australia (2.2 snooze alarm, 95% CI: 2.2–2.3) (2.2 snooze alarm, 95% CI: 2.2–2.3). Users residing in Sweden had the highest snooze alarm period per sleep session (11.7 min, 95% CI: 10.9–12.7), followed by users residing in Brazil (11.3 min, 95% CI: 10.4–12.3) and the United States (11.3 min, 95% CI: 11.0–11.5). Japanese users had the lowest snooze alarm period per sleep session (9.2 min, 95% CI: 8.8–9.7).
Using snooze alarms with seasonality and hemispheres
There was a modest variation in seasonality. The month with the most snooze alarms was December (number of snooze alarms: 2.59, 95% CI: 2.56–2.62; snooze duration: 11.70 min, 95% CI: 11.52–11.89), while September was the lowest (number of snooze alarms: 2.40, 95% CI: 2.37–2.42; 95% CI: 10.42–10.74). In the Northern Hemisphere, December was the month with most snooze behavior (snooze alarm count: 2.62 T, 95% CI: 2.59–2.64; snooze duration: 11.83 min, 95% CI: 11.64–12.02), September (snooze alarm count: 2.40, 95% CI: 2.40, 95% CI: 2.40, 95% CI: 2.40, 95% CI: duration: 10.58 min, 95% CI: 10.42–10.74). In the southern hemisphere, July was the most dozing month (snooze alarm count: 2.35, 95% CI: 2.26–2.44; snooze duration: 10.2 minutes, 95% CI: 9.73–10.76), while November was the lowest (snooze alarm count: 2.29, 95% CI: 2.217; 10.12 minutes, 95% CI: 9.64–10.67, Figure 3).
Using Snooze Alarms with Sleep Variables
The most common sleep time for the samples was 7 hours (n= 531,167, 33.4%) followed by 8 hoursn= 405,281, 25.5%). The most common time of sleep was 10 hours.n= 32,607, 2.0%) followed by 5 hoursn= 135,124, 8.5%). The most common sleep time was 11pm.n= 437,071, 26.1%), 10pm (n= 364,338, 21.7%), 12am (n= 328,328,19.6%) and 1am (n= 177,231, 10.6%), all other sleep durations represent less than 10% of the sample.
The average number of snooze alarm sessions depends on how long you sleep (f= 7316.5, p-value <0.001), snooze behavior after sleep sessions was ≥8 hours for duration (8 hours: 3.12 snooze alarm, 95% CI: 3.12–3.13; 9 H: 4.17 snooze alarm, 95% CI; 5.79–5.91, 11 H: 7.64 snooze alarm, 95% CI: 7.46–7.83) and fewer snooze alarm after shorter duration sleep sessions (e.g. 6 hours: 2.4 snooze alarm, 95% CI: 2.4–2.5) (Figure 4, Panel a). The amount spent on snooze also changed depending on how long you sleep (f= 9149.7, p<0.001), there is a longer snooze duration among people sleeping more than 8 hours ([(8 h: 14.73 min, 95%CI: 14.67–14.78; 9 h: 19.00 min, 95%CI: 18.88–19.12; 10 h: 25.70 min, 95%CI: 25.33, 26.07; 11 h: 35.04 min, 95%CI: 22.86–36.22), and shorter snooze alarm durations among those sleeping shorter durations (e.g., 6 h: 11.5 min, 95%CI: 11.4–11.5). (Fig. 4, Panel B).
With respect to sleep times (i.e., the time at which a person intended to fall asleep), snooze alarm use was highest among those with a sleep time of 10:00 AM (number of snooze alarms: 4.9, s.d.=6.3; snooze duration: 25.8 min, s.d.=45.7). Snooze alarm use was lowest among those with a sleep time of 8:00 PM (number of snooze alarms: 2.5, s.d.=2.6; snooze duration: 11.3 min, s.d.=20.2, Fig. 5). Snooze alarm use was high among those with a wake time of 1:00 PM (number of snooze alarms: 6.7, s.d.=8.6; snooze duration: 37.6 min, s.d.=59.1). Snooze alarm use was low among those with a wake time of 3:00 AM (number of snooze alarms: 2.0, s.d.=1.9; snooze duration: 8.9 min, s.d.=42.82, Fig. 6).
With respect to sleep and wake time variability, sleep at habitual bedtime was associated with 5–6 snooze alarms on average. Going to bed earlier than usual was associated with fewer snooze alarms compared to sleep at the habitual bedtime (bedtime variability z-scores for 1–4 snooze alarms ranged from − 0.05 to −0.02). Going to bed later than usual most often resulted in either not using the snooze alarm (0 snooze alarms; bedtime variability z-score = 0.04, 95% CI: 0.03–0.04) or 7 or more snooze alarms on average (bedtime variability z-scores for > 5 snooze alarms were all 0.003 and higher) (Fig. 7).
