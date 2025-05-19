Research shows that over half of the patients had snooze. 4 tips to stop: Exclusive

If you spend a considerable amount of time dozing off alarms on your phone before you wake up in the morning, you are not alone. New research looking at the sleep habits of smartphone users around the world shows that hitting the snooze button is a widespread phenomenon.

Thanks to your smartphone, it's easier to snooze than ever before. However, sleep experts have warned that repeated snoozes and alias intermittent alarms may not end up giving us more rest.

People's Snooze Phone Alarm Olga Serba / Getty Images

“The use of snooze buttons is a very common practice, but it has not been widely studied in the medical literature,” says sleep scientist Brigham and assistant professor of sleep scientist at Women's Hospital and Harvard University School of Medicine, associate professor of sleep scientist, PhD, to today.com.

New research published on May 19th Scientific Report We investigated dozes among a large global sample of adults. “We tried to quantify how common the use of snooze alarms is and what it means for our sleep,” says Robbins, the study's lead author.

Snooze trends for phone users

Researchers at Mass General Brigham analyzed sleep data from the app “Sleepcycle” from over 21,000 users around the world. (The default snooze time for the app is 5 minutes.)

Of the 3 million sleep sessions surveyed, 56% ended with people dozing off their alarms in the morning. The snooze button was pressed on an average of 2.5 times, and people spent an average of 11 minutes snooze between alarms, the authors say.

Of these subjects, approximately half (45%) were classified as “heavy snoozers.” This means that you doze off for more than 80% of your sleep sessions. These heavy snoozers pressed the snooze button on average four times and dozed for 20 minutes.

Naturally, users were most dependent on snooze alarms during their working weeks (Monday to Friday) and at least the most dependent on Saturday and Sunday.

There are many reasons why so many people fall asleep and multiple alarms sound, Robbins says. One of these is a smartphone that replaces an alarm clock.

Traditional digital or analog alarm clocks that may or may not have snooze capabilities lived in nightstands. To snooze, people had to sit down, reach for their alarm clock and press the button.

Our phones are usually in the bed from our face. “On most smartphones, the snooze feature after the alarm goes off is a very large button on the screen,” says Robbins. All you need is one quick tap to get a little extra sleep.

However, the sleep you get after hitting a snooze is not actually resilient, and Robbins notes and excessive snooze can be linked to poor people in sleep hygiene. The researchers observed that heavy snoozers exhibited more unstable sleep behaviors.

Is snooze bad for you?

Some people rely on dozing off for a smoother transition, from sleep to awake. Others may feel sick after falling asleep for a few minutes. The health effects of snooze have been widely discussed. Sleep is very individual and so is dozing.

Several previous studies suggest Pressing the snooze button may not be too bad for you. Research published in 2023 Journal of Sleep Research Although snooze showed that it had no effect on sleep quality and could result in cognitive benefits, the results were subjective.

However, many sleep experts agree that repeating snoozes can be harmful to our sleep, according to Robbins.

The main reason is that setting a previous alarm and dozing off multiple times can lead to deeper morning sleep. “Some of the most important stages of sleep happen just before you wake up,” says Robbins. These include rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. This is when most dreams happen.

“Impressing a snooze alarm disrupts these important sleep stages, usually providing only light sleep between the alarms,” ​​says Robbins. Sleeping people often dozes out of poor quality, the research authors write.

Instead of staying longer in REM sleep, you get a short burst of sleep that doesn't recover. “Your sleep is fragmented and there is no additional benefit to rest,” says Robbins.

Research from 2019 Sleep healthsleep scientists concluded that sleep fragmentation, such as that caused by snooze, can have a negative impact on mood. Snooze could also get worse Sleep inertiaa temporary sense of discomfort after waking up, says Robbins.

Snooze can disrupt sleep, but future research is needed to understand daytime performance and health effects, the study author added.

However, one thing is certain: sleep is essential. Most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep per night For optimal health. “The quality and quantity of our sleep enhances our awakened success,” says Robbins.

Tips for waking up without snoosen

Wake up in the morning may be a challenge, but repeated dozing off should be avoided, the research authors point out. Instead, try these strategies to get as much sleep as possible and wake up faster.

Set the alarm at the most recent possible time.

Once that disappears, leave the bed.

Please do not answer the phone.

Enter into the light.

“The best approach to optimizing sleep and daytime performance is to set alarms at the most recent possible times,” says Robbins. By setting the alarm at the latest realistic times, you can get a more enhanced, uninterrupted REM sleep.

“I have to work at age 8, it takes 30 minutes to prepare, 30 minutes (commuting), and I set the alarm at 7. It's not before,” says Robbins.

When the alarm goes off, promise to get up. While leaving a cozy bed can be difficult, this is often the most efficient way to start your day, says Robbins.

What most of us do after waking up is to answer the phone and check social media, texts and emails. But the habit can exacerbate feelings of anxiety, Robbins says.

Instead, Robbins recommends trying stretching and mindfulness techniques. “Stretch your arms overhead, your legs, bend your legs and turn your toes.”

“Then take a deep breath and focus on one positive thing that will make you excited and motivate you that day,” says Robbins.

Finally, try exposing the sunlight. “Daylight exposure helps to turn off the flow of Melatonin With your brain, it allows you to start your day,” says Robbins. If you can't go outside, stand by the window.

“It's also important to be aware of sleep inertia because that's one of the reasons why people rely on snooze alarms,” ​​says Robbins. Sleep inertia It is a natural part of the awakening process, usually lasting 15-60 minutes after waking, but then disappears.

“We can wake up bright eyes and bushy tails, but generally there's a bit of a transition for all of us,” says Robbins. Therefore, it is normal to wake up and want to rest for a long time, even after a good night's sleep.

“We don't all wake up and feel perfect. It takes time to soften the day,” says Robbins.