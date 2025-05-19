summary: A new non-invasive technique using intensive ultrasound and microbubbles stops the growth of sponge malformations (CCM) in the mouse brain, providing hope for a safer treatment option. CCM is an abnormal cluster of blood vessels in the brain, which can often cause serious symptoms that are treated with dangerous surgery or radiation.

In preclinical studies, ultrasound microbobble technique stopped 94% of lesion growth without drugs, surgery or radiation. This breakthrough could transform the treatment of patients with familial CCM and other high-risk cases, with clinical trials on the horizon.

sauce: University of Virginia

A new incision-free technique developed at UVA Health was developed to treat debilitating brain lesions called spongiform malformations or temperament in the brain, showing great potential on early testing, almost completely halting the growth of the lesion.

The new approach could represent a paradigm shift in how malformations, commonly known as CCM, are treated, researchers say.

For example, traditional brain surgery has the risks of the surgery itself and the possibility that the removed cave can be regenerated. Credit: Neuroscience News

This technique uses “microbubbles” filled with small gases that open the brain's protective barrier and inhibit the growth of deformities, driven by concentrated sound waves.

“This is a clear example of serendipity in science. We were looking for something else. We performed a focused long-term ultrasound safety study as a tool for drug and gene delivery to CCMS.

“After the initial observation, we experimented for years to ensure that the effects were realistic and reproducible,” said Dr. Richard J. Price, co-director of UVA Health's Center for Intensive Ultrasound Cancer Immunotherapy.

“Focused ultrasound therapy is relatively simple and non-invasive, and the clinical devices needed are becoming more common, so we hope that if clinical trials prove to be safe, it will ultimately become a real treatment option.”

About the front of the trachea

Grey insects are clusters of overgrown blood vessels that can sprout like weeds in the brain, spinal cord, or other parts of the body. Most of the time, there are no symptoms, but in some cases it can cause headaches, seizures, muscle weakness, and even death.

Patient treatment options include brain surgery, which is often used when CCM is at risk of causing dangerous cerebral hemorrhage, or stereoradiosurgical procedures that use radiation to destroy CCM that is difficult or impossible for surgeons to reach.

A new approach to UVA may provide an alternative to avoid unwanted side effects associated with brain surgery and stereoradiosurgical surgery, Price said.

Price and his collaborators were shocked at how well their microbubble treatments worked in lab tests. One month after treatment, this approach stopped growing in 94% of CCM in lab mice. At the same time, the unprocessed CCM has increased by 7 times.

“One thing that really stands out is the size of the effect. The mouse model of CCM is much more serious than the human CCM. Mouse CCM grows exponentially. However, mouse CCM still responds perfectly to treatment.”

“Some studies have seen that brain tissue exposed to microscopic ultrasound is less likely to harbor new CCM in the future.

“When translated into humans, this preventative effect can open the door to treatment of so-called “familial” patients who are genetically prone to obtain multiple new CCMs throughout their lifespan. ”

Additionally, a simulated treatment plan for CCMS patients (patients who underwent stereoradiology) revealed that although clinical trials would be required by the Federal Food and Drug Administration before they can be made available to patients, the approach is already feasible with existing technologies.

One notable aspect of the approach is that it does not involve drug use. Scientists in UVA and elsewhere have investigated the possibility of intensive ultrasound to temporarily violate the blood-brain barrier, a natural defense of the brain, to allow targeted delivery of drugs for Alzheimer's disease and other conditions.

However, in both Alzheimer's and current temperament, the use of sound microbubbles appears to have dramatic benefits even without drugs. Scientists can't fully explain it.

The promising Alzheimer's outcome has already led to the launch of several clinical trials testing patient approaches. Price hopes that pioneering research on UVA will encourage the launch of similar trials on CCMS.

“We are very interested in understanding what lies in the 'black box' that connects ultrasounds that somehow focus on the termination of mutant cell swelling in CCMS.

“We're also going back to our original ideas about drug and gene delivery to CCMS. We can think of the baseline effect stabilizes the lesions, so perhaps we can completely eradicate them with additional treatment,” Price said.

“This type of discovery has accounted for a large part of UVA's long-standing investment in focused ultrasound technology. Few other institutions exist in the world with the important mass of expertise and infrastructure that allow for such new discoveries.”

Funding: Price and his collaborator, Dr. Petr Tvrdik, recently received more than $3 million from the National Cancer Institute of Health, supporting the ongoing CCM research.

Published survey results

Price and his collaborators explained their CCM results in Natural biomedical engineering.

The researchers included Delaney G. Fisher, Tanya Cruz, Matthew R. Hoch, Kadie A. Sharifi, Ishaan M. Shah, Katherine M. Goric, Victoria R. Breza, Anna C. Debski, Joshua D. Samuels, Jason P. Rebel, David Schlessinger, James More, James Mandel, Miller, Petr Tvrdik and Price.

This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health, R01CA279134, R01EB030409, R01EB030744, R21NS118278, R21NS116431 and R01CA226899. American Heart Association, Grant 830909; and brave the Brave Life Foundation and the Alliance to cure spongy deformities with a concentrated ultrasound foundation.

UVA's Faculty of Biomedical Engineering is a joint programme of the Faculty of Medicine, Engineering and Applied Sciences.

About this research news on neurology and neurotechnology

author: Josh Barney

sauce: University of Virginia

contact: Josh Barney – University of Virginia

image: This image is credited to Neuroscience News

Original research: Open access.

“Focused ultrasound microbobble treatment arrests the growth and formation of sponge malformations in the brain“Richard J. Price et al. Natural Biomedical Engineering

Abstract

Focused ultrasound microbobble treatment arrests the growth and formation of sponge malformations in the brain

Spongy malformations of the brain (CCM) are vascular lesions within the central nervous system that cause weakening of neurological symptoms.

Currently, the main treatment options, surgical resection and stereotactic radiosurgery, pose a risk to some patients.

Here we tested pulsed, low-intensity, focused ultrasound microbubbles (FUS-MB) treatments that control the growth and formation of CCM in clinically representative ones Deathly Null mouse model.

FUS-MB under magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance opens the blood-brain barrier and the deposition of gadolinium contrast agents is most evident at the periphery boundary.

Longitudinal MRI revealed that one month after treatment, FUS-MB stopped growing in 94% of the treated CCM. In contrast, the volume of untreated CCM grew about 7 times. FUS-MB Processing CCMS showed significant reductions Deathly Null endothelial cells.

Mice treated with multiple FUS-MB at fixed peak negative pressures showed a 81% reduction in de novo CCM formation, indicating a preventive effect.

Our findings support FUS-MB as a minimally invasive treatment that can safely block the growth of mouse CCMs and prevent de novo CCM formation in mice.

If clinical trials have proven safe and effective, FUS-MB treatment may enhance treatment options for CCM patients.