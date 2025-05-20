When New York sees record number of child flu deaths, this mom turns her pain into purpose





Amid a decline in vaccination rates, New York mothers are turning pain into a goal decades after their young daughter died of the flu. That comes as incredible numbers show Record number In New York, he died of the flu in New York over the winter. Dr. James MacDonald said of the 25 children who died, only one was vaccinated, and five were too young and too young. Scarsdale's mom promotes flu vaccine and awareness Allissa Kanowitz of Scarsdale captured the memories of her daughter Amanda, who died of the flu in 2004. Amanda was a happy and healthy 4 year old until she developed a cough and a mild fever. She passed away 48 hours later. “No one needs to experience what we did,” Kanowitz said. She believes the flu vaccine could have saved Amanda's life. “She hadn't been vaccinated, so don't forget that this was back in 2004,” Kanowitz said. Recommendations from [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] At the time, it was only awake until 24 months ago. We were like everyone else. “It's just the flu.” ” The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone over six months to reduce the increase in flu-related hospitalizations and deaths. “When I see these pediatric deaths still happening, it breaks my heart,” she said. To her daughter's honor, Canovitz has made its mission to promote flu vaccinations and awareness through a nonprofit organization Family fighting the flu. “She is a very special child and we feel that we need to bring some meaning from her loss and try to protect the other children,” she said. Lower vaccination rates denounced post-Covid hesitation In addition to an astounding number of child flu deaths, vaccination rates across the country, including in New York, are falling. “There's been a decline in flu vaccine rates by more than 5% compared to this year and two years ago, and that should be relevant to everyone,” McDonald said. McDonald denies vaccine hesitation after the Covid-19 pandemic. “This is really important… the vaccine hesitation before the pandemic is not what it was after the pandemic,” he said. “We have the safest and most effective vaccine we've ever had.” Dr. Jennifer Ducon, an epidemiologist at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, says parents should choose to vaccinate their children. “What worries me most is protecting children not only are people who can't get vaccinated and can't choose to vaccinate your child, but they can't make that choice for them,” she said. February, this winter Second wave Of the virus, flu levels across the country have been at their highest since the peak of the swine flu pandemic in 2009, figure Published by CDC. At the time, nearly 8% of respiratory illness visits to outpatient providers, including emergency care and doctor's offices, reported that people with the CDC had become ill. This has been recorded in the CDC's influenza surveillance network since late 2009. More about CBS News Jenna DeAngelis Jenna Deangelis is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. She joined CBS News New York in March 2018 as a general assignment reporter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/new-york-pediatric-flu-deaths-lower-vaccination-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos