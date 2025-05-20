Inhaled microplastics suppress lung macrophages, which are important to the immune system





Microplastics are ubiquitous in the environment, and we all regularly inhale these small contaminants. Now, a new study published at the ATS 2025 International Conference found that inhaled microplastics suppress lung macrophages. This is a type of white blood cells found in the lungs, which is important to the immune system. The findings shed new light on mechanisms where microplastic exposure leads to long-term disruption of immune function and increases the risk of cancer and other diseases. These risks are not limited to the lungs, but can affect the whole body. For me, microplastics are not the most dangerous agents we may encounter, but it's a bit eye-opening that they are far from benign. Respiratory microformation systematically spreads after passing through the lungs and adversely affects macrophage function. Overall, these can have detrimental effects on any organ system and contribute to many diseases. ”

Dr. Adam Solov, Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh, and first author of the study. Macrophages are the most abundant immune cells in the lungs and play an important role. These cells act as immunity housekeepers, foster pathogens and maintain tissue homeostasis. They also clean up dead lung cells that can cause chronicity inflammation When they were left to accumulate. In this study, researchers cultured macrophages with polystyrene microplastics in various sizes and concentrations. They also exposed mice to inhaled microplastics and then measured their effects on the animal's macrophage function. They discovered that within 24 hours of exposure to microplastics of any size, macrophages had reduced their ability to surround and absorb other bacteria. This is an important process known as phagocytosis. Microplastic particles were readily detected in the liver, spleen, and colon. The trace amounts of brain and kidneys were small up to one week after inhalation. The researchers also found that drug acadesin, an AMP kinase activator, can partially restore macrophage function after microplastic exposure. Dr. Solov said the outcome was surprising. “When we first started to discuss exposure to these microplastics, I was sure that macrophages would just eat (phagocytate) (the lysosoma process) and that would be the end,” he said. “I was really surprised to see that not only did macrophages struggle to break down plastic in vitro, but that the lung macrophages also retained these particles over time.” In addition to promoting public health measures to reduce the overall use of plastic, the findings may support the use of drugs like Acadesine in a risky population. “Given the poor air quality in so many places around the world, we can imagine that developing low-cost, low-side-effective therapies to restore lung macrophage function could be an important tool to combat the rate of increase in lung disease,” Dr. Solov said. The team can then examine microclastic exposure of patients' lung tissue, examine the long-term goal of establishing biomarkers of risk for lung disease and lung cancer, and can be used to induce early screening or intervention. sauce: American Chest Society

