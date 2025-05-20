Health
What does it mean to suffer from prostate cancer todayExBulletin
Former President Biden's diagnosis highlights both disease progress and challenges.
Juana Summers, host:
President Biden's diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer highlights some of the developments made in treating the disease and their challenges. NPR's Consumer Health Correspondent Yuki noguchi joins us and discusses what that means. Hi.
YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: Hi.
Summer: Yuki, I've heard that prostate cancer is often the norm. What are the risks to survive after getting it?
Noguchi: You know, it is the most common cancer among men. Lung cancer is the only fatal. However, due to the recent major developments in drugs and detection, survival rates are increasing rapidly. Oncologist William Dahit is the Chief Science Officer of the American Cancer Society. But before that, he had been studying prostate cancer for 20 years.
William Dahut: Prostate cancer mortality has been declining by about 50% since the early 90s, a grand number.
Noguchi: So, that's a lot, and he says that a lot of it is due to previous detections and new treatments that have made aggressive diseases that have grown faster, like President Biden.
Summers: Well, what we saw regarding the statement regarding Biden's diagnosis is that his cancer appears to be hormone sensitive and that it has a good prognosis. Can you explain the reason?
Noguchi: Yes. Previously, I mentioned some major advances in cancer treatment, but one of the biggest ones is the breakthroughs that help us understand the important role hormones play in cancer feeding. Hormones also fuel gynecological cancers such as breast and ovarian cancer. We also found that starving testosterone or estrogen can also disrupt cancer growth. Currently, this ability is generally very important to understand why cancer is more likely to survive today. As you know, being able to identify and kill cancer cells, not healthy cells, reduces the troublesome side effects that can be extremely difficult for patients. This is Dr. Dahoot again.
Dahut: Men who have a very long response to multiple hormone therapy are, as you know, the best of the overall quality of life, and are the men who tend to live the longest with metastatic prostate cancer.
Summers: Now, Yuki, we were told this was captured after it had metastasized to his bones. And perhaps the President, they are receiving more medical procedures than the rest of us. So how was this not detected until it spread?
Noguchi: Yes. That's a good question. As you know, in general, one thing about the population is that only about a third of men are screened for prostate cancer. This is to start with a blood test if necessary, followed by an MRI and biopsy. As you know, access to those care can be a problem for the general public, especially in minority communities. Clearly, that doesn't apply to former President Joe Biden.
His cancer is also unusual in that it is aggressive and rapidly growing. This is not usually prostate cancer. You know, but one – another reason that might not have been caught is that you know, you know, you know, you know, you know, you know, you know, you know, you know, you know, you know, you know, you no longer recommend regular screening of men over 70.
Summer: That's right.
Noguchi: …Therefore, there are not many benefits to treatment at a certain age. Therefore, doctors often recommend a careful waiting. But obviously, in this case…
Natsu: I understand.
Noguchi: …I will not work with the President.
SummersExBulletin's Yukuno Gu. thank you.
Noguchi: Thank you.
(Music Sound Bite)
Copyright©2025 NPR.
The accuracy and availability of NPR transcripts may vary. You can modify the transcript text to fix the errors and match the update to the audio. Audio on npr.org may be edited after the original broadcast or publication. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio records.
