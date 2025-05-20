



DPH confirms Georgia's fourth measles case in 2025 DPH confirms Georgia's fourth measles case in 2025 MMR vaccines are safe and effective in preventing measles Atlanta– The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed cases of measles among Atlanta residents who have not been vaccinated. Individuals have acquired the virus Travel internationally. DPH is working to identify people who may have been exposed to contact individuals when they were infected between May 10th and May 18th. Measles is extremely contagious and can spread into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can remain in the air or on the surface for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room. Symptoms of measles appear 7-14 days after contact with the virus. Usually includes high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. A rash with small red spots will then break out. It starts from the head and spreads over the rest of the body. MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines can prevent measles and rubella. Vaccines are safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of the second dose of the MMR vaccine between the ages of 4 and 6 for 12 to 15 months. Over 95% of people who receive a single dose of MMR develop immunity to all three viruses. The second dose boosts immunity and usually increases protection to 98%. Anyone with measles symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Please don't Go to a doctor's office, hospital, or public health clinic First, call to let them know about your symptoms. Healthcare providers suspecting a patient's measles should immediately notify public health. This is the fourth measles case reported in Georgia in 2025. In 2024, six cases of measles were reported in Georgia. For more information about measles, please log on https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/acute-disease-epidemiology/vaccine-preventable-diseases/measles or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.

May 19, 2025 | Posted news



