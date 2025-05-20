Climate change can lead to more fungal infections

Bryn Carrigan's headache began in April 2024. Within a few weeks, she was weakened.

Her vomiting exacerbated the unbearable pain in her skull. She spent almost every hour in bed, pulling the cover over her head, blocking small pieces of light. Even her microwave watch was too many.

“I worked from training for a marathon to raising two teenagers and essentially bedridden,” says Carrigan, 41, of Bakersfield, California, who works at Kern County Public Health.

Her condition continued to deteriorate and the doctors were unable to provide answers – when her third doctor asked if she had respiratory symptoms before the headache began, her doctor asked her.

She had it. About a month before the headache began, Carrigan had what he thought was a typical cold, but he recalls that his cough had been lingering longer than normal and developed a rash on his thigh. Both symptoms improved without treatment.

The Bryn Carrigan Hiking Angels lands in Zion National Park. Bryn Karigan

These have proven important information. A biopsy of her spinal fluid revealed that Carrigan had coccidioidal meningitis, a rare complication of a fungal infection called valley fever.

“I knew something was wrong, but I didn't think it would be very serious in a million years,” Carrigan said.

Valley fever, or coccidioidomycosis, is caused by inhalation coccidioides Spores are a type of fungus endemic to the hot and dry climate of the southwestern United States. Climate change is creating drier soils that are heading further east, Expand the range of fungi. Valley fever is increasingly diagnosed outside of normal territory, and incidents in the western United States are rising, but Arizona is seeing the highest number each year. California is Close the gap.

Between 2000 and 2016, California had 1,500 to 5,500 cases per year. Those numbers from 2017 to 2023 I jumped 7,700 to 9,000 cases per year. spare data For 2024, the count was over 12,600. This is the highest state ever seen in 2023, about 3,000 cases than its previous record.

Early data shows that California is on track for another record year. I already have the condition log More than 3,000 confirmed cases of valley fever have been confirmed across the state.

“We've seen a lot of experience in the world,” said Dr. Lois Johnson, director of the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical, California. “If you want to see me, you'll have to wait until July now. That applies to my colleagues too.”

Drought Cycle Operation Spread

Carrigan lives in Kern County, a vast arid and arid area between two mountain ranges at the southern tip of California's Central Valley.

The county is already recorded At least 900 valley fever cases So far, there has been zero ground-based fungal infections in the state for the past three years.

However, consistently high cases in places like Karn County have not driven California's upward trend, said Gale Sondermeyer Cooksey, an epidemiologist with the California Department of Public Health.

Instead, new hotspots are appearing along the edge of the central valley in Monterey and San Luis Obispo County along California's central coast. It has a case in Contra Costa County, just east of Berkeley Three times So far, we've been comparing it to the same time in 2023.

“It looks like it's spreading,” Sondermeyer Cooksey said.

How well many factors probably affect coccidioides The spores multiply and spread, but “but one of the things we identified as those peaks and dips is drought,” she said.

a 2022 Research Lancet Planetary Health found that drought years control cases of valley fever, but cases recover sharply after several years of drought followed by wet winters. This change in weather patterns driven by climate change appears to have a significant impact on where new valley heat hotspots appear. It can be done longer and even in dry summers Shift transmission seasonwhen the spores spread, from the end of summer to the early winter to the beginning of the year.

“We see wet wets and dryers dry southwest, but California sees it at a higher level,” said Jennifer Head, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, who studies valley fever and climate change.

New hotspots are appearing in Arizona in states with climates that resemble California than elsewhere in Arizona.

“The highest increase in Arizona is in the historically cold and damp Northern Plateau region, just like California,” Head said.

Track Los Angeles closely

The climate patterns expanding the range of valley heat in California are the same Drive more and more powerful wildfires. Scientists are still trying to understand how fires exacerbate the risk of valley fever, but some studies have shown link Between wildfire smoke and high rates of diagnosis.

Sondermeyer Cooksey said the state health department warned first responders about the catastrophic fire in Los Angeles County in January and the fire could increase the risk of valley fever in the area. There was a past Outbreak Between the wild firefighters.

There is limited evidence that wildfires could spread coccidioides spore. 2023 studyresearchers saw 19 fires across California and observed a higher percentage of valley heat following three of these fires. These fires tended to be located near the population center and in burning areas where valley heat was high before the fire.

“It's not entirely clear whether there is a link between wildfires and valley heat, but that's the important thing you need to know coccidioides Sondermeyer Cooksey says anything that disrupts or litter can exacerbate valley fever.

The Peak Valley Fever season hasn't happened yet this year. As reconstruction efforts are hindering the soil of burn scars, Sondermeyer Cooksey said the state and local public health departments are “tracking the numbers closely” in areas that hit the January fire.

Case after lightning at the Bottle Festival

The diagnosis of valley fever is primarily because its symptoms overlap with other respiratory diseases such as influenza, covid, and pneumonia. If someone experiences those symptoms, it is important to let your doctor know if they are around disturbed soil or dust in construction zones, camping, hiking, working in outdoor or festivals, or in areas known to have valley fever.

Symptoms usually appear 1-3 weeks after exposure, but they say they may not be able to connect the immediate University of Michigan connections immediately, as they can take up to eight weeks.

Last year, at least 19 people Those who participated in Lightning at the Bottle Music Festival, which is also being held in Kern County this month were diagnosed with valley fever later in the summer. At least eight people were hospitalized.

“The bottle lightning bolts are in the middle of an endemic area. It's one of the hot spots for illness,” said Dr. George Thompson. Tani Heat Center At the University of California, Davis, the majority of attendees are not infected with the disease, but those who are not from endemic areas may be at a higher risk.

Thompson said it is clear that he and his colleagues across the state are treating more patients for the infection. It's a little 1% of cases It leads to life-threatening meningitis and other complications, as Carrigan did, but when a person is infected, they do not clear the fungus from the body.

“There's no drug to kill Koch, so it's your immune response that keeps you from getting sick,” said Johnson of Kern Medical. To treat infections, people “have long enough for a person's immune system to find a way to control it. Then, if you do something to disrupt that immunity, it may start to grow again, and it could emerge in a few years,” he said.

Kaligan spent last year in a fierce regimen of antifungal therapy. During the first few months she lost most of her hair and eyelashes and barely recognized herself in the mirror.

She is now fully recovered and is running a marathon this spring, but is still taking antifungal medications. Carrigan said he wanted more people to understand both. Warning sign of valley fever And the importance of telling doctors about their case and whether they were somewhere, could help people get a faster diagnosis.

“Even if there are only 1% of cases, if the cases increase, the number of people experiencing complications increases,” she said.