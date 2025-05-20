



Sitting all day long involves health risks, including obesity, high blood pressure, increased blood sugar and cholesterol levels. It may also be linked to death due to heart disease or cancer. According to Mayo Clinic. But the lesser known side effect of sitting all day is that it can have almost immediate effects on your whole body. One example is the transformation into the glut section, colloquially known as “dead bat syndrome.” Dead Bat syndrome, also known as the lower cross syndrome, gluteus osteoamnesia, or gluteus moderate tendonitis, is when the gluteus mesomus muscle, one of the three main muscles in the butt part, becomes weak due to long-term sitting. Your glut is extremely important for many activities every day, so it's worth fighting dead Bat syndrome as much as possible. Tip of the trainer of the day: No. 1 in dead bat syndrome “You may have felt that (dead bat syndrome) was occurring: after a few hours in the sitting position, you will stand up and feel pain and numbness behind you. Back pain“Today's contributor and personal trainer Steph Mansour I said. To combat dead bat syndrome, it is important to stand up and walk throughout the day and make lute muscle activation movements such as gl bridges, crab walks, and donkey kicks. Why is it important? Hip muscles are important for many movements each day, such as hip extensions, standing upright, walking, and climbing stairs, Mansour explained. Gluteus Medius in particular stabilizes the hip joint and promotes pelvic rotation. Without using this muscle sufficiently, you develop dead bat syndrome, weakening the glut area and reducing the range of motion of your lower back. You can also reduce the effectiveness of squats and other exercises targeting your glut section. Tips to get started Get up and try going up and down the stairs once an hour. Some other Exercise to fight dead butt syndrome include: glute bridge

Crab walk

Side leg lift squats

Clams

fire hydrant

Roba Kick Expert tips for today's Day Series are about simple strategies to make life a little easier. Every Monday through Friday, different qualified professionals share best advice on diet, fitness, heart health, mental health and more. Expert tips for tomorrow will break down any signs that someone is gaslighting you – check it out today morning.

