



Researchers have created a new non-opioid chemical called SBI-810, which exhibits a powerful analgesic effect in animal studies without the negative side effects or addiction associated with opioids. What sets SBI-810 apart is the double effect of the chemical on both the central and peripheral nervous system, effectively reducing pain while minimizing the risk of opioid-induced complications such as addiction, constipation and withdrawal symptoms. This innovation is detailed in an article Published in cellprovides a new treatment route for developing medications for acute and chronic pain, including conditions such as postoperative pain, inflammation, and neuropathy. With the opioid crisis at the global expense, this study adds to growing efforts to develop safer and more effective approaches to pain relief. How SBI-810 works Recent efforts to develop safer alternatives to opioids that continue to be the primary treatment for severe and postoperative pain have focused on the ion channels of peripheral sensory neurons, such as NAV1.7 and NAV1.8. Nevertheless, chronic pain often needs to target both the peripheral (PNS) and central (CNS) nervous system. G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) provide promising targets including neurotensin receptors (NTSRs) that regulate pain and inflammation. Neurotensin analogs exhibit strong analgesic effects, but severe side effects have limited clinical use. SBI-810 belongs to a new class of biased allosteric modulators (BAMS). These compounds selectively activate specific signaling pathways, increasing therapeutic efficacy while minimizing side effects. SBI-810 binds to NTSR1, selectively recruits β-arrestin-2 (βARR2), and bypasses the G-protein pathway associated with side effects. The authors of CoLead run Guo, PhD and graduate student Ouyang Chen, and have demonstrated that in mouse models SBI-810 increases the pain threshold in healthy animals and effectively reduces various types of pain, including postoperative pain due to incisions and bone fractures, inflammatory pain caused by tissue damage, and neuropathy following neuropathy. Compounds administered systematically or directly to the spinal cord significantly increase pain thresholds and highlight the potential to treat conditions ranging from postoperative discomfort to neuropathic pain. NTSR1 BAM acts centrally by targeting critical pathways such as NMDAR and ERK by suppressing excitatory signaling in spinal cord neurons via βARR2. In the periphery, SBI-810 reduces surface levels of NAV1.7 sodium channels, reduces ERK phosphorylation, and attenuates the excitability of both mouse and human pain-sensing neurons. It also reduces C-fiber neural responses that transmit pain signals in living animals. Beyond pain relief, SBI-810 counters acute opioid-induced reward behaviors, reduces opioid-related side effects such as constipation and withdrawal symptoms, highlighting its potential as a safer, multifunctional pain treatment. Benefits for current treatments The main difference between SBI-810 and VX-548 (Suzetrigine) is in the targeted portion of the nervous system, which was approved by the FDA earlier this year to treat moderate to severe acute pain in adults. Unlike selective peripheral inhibitors such as VX-548, which target only NAV1.8, SBI-810 functions in both the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral nervous system (PNS), and the authors believe this dual action will enable NTSR1 BAM in different types of pain. A clinical study focusing on painful diabetic neuropathy is currently evaluating VX-548 for chronic pain. However, Phase II trial results comparing VX-548 with placebo for alveolar genesis suggest that VX-548 functions similarly to placebo, and that focusing on peripheral mechanisms may not be sufficient to treat chronic pain. Vertex, the developer of the VX-548, is discussing the next steps with the FDA. Furthermore, SBI-810 does not exhibit central side effects of gabapentin-related cognitive impairment and also addresses opioid-related challenges. This positions the SBI-810 as an important tool in its ongoing efforts to manage pain while fighting the opioid epidemic. Another compelling advantage is its synergy with neurotensin. SBI-810 offers a new strategy to amplify the natural pain-relieving effects of neurotensin and enhance the endogenous pain-relieving mechanism. Duke University has filed two US patent applications for the treatment of new non-opioid pain: the interim patent (63/689,904) covers methods using a bias allosteric modulator of neurotensin receptor 1 (BAMS) to treat acute and chronic pain, and is the second patent for the use of non-opioid anal (18/560,394). This study does not list any relevant commercial entities. Despite its promise, questions remain about the exact interaction between SBI-810 and NTSR1 and its broader implications. Further research is needed to investigate its potential in other disease situations such as diabetes and cancer, and to clarify its effects on brain regions involved in pain perception and reward.

