Reducing the time you sit reduces the risk of a second cardiac event





Researchers at Columbia University Medical Center say patients recovering from Heart attack Alternatively, chest pain can significantly reduce the risk of another cardiac event by simply reducing the amount of time you sit. the study, Published in Circulation: Cardiovascular quality and resultswas shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, recirculating blood circulation, or readmission, as 609 adults treated in the emergency department of a New York City hospital for acute coronary syndrome continued. “Current treatment guidelines after cardiac events focus primarily on encouraging patients to exercise regularly,” said Dr. Keith Diaz, PhD, associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, the study's lead author. “Our study investigated whether sedentary time itself could contribute to cardiovascular risk.” After following patients between 2016 and 2020, team analysis found that the most sedentary groups (with daily inactivity of more than 14 hours on average) were more than twice as likely to experience another cardiac event. Those with the lowest physical activity level were at a risk of 2.58 times higher than the most active group. “Sedentary behavior was associated with an increased risk of 1-year cardiac events/mortality in patients assessed for acute coronary syndrome,” the researchers wrote. “Replacing sedentary behaviors with sleep, light intensity physical activity, or moderate to cheating physical activity was associated with reduced risk. These findings highlight reducing sedentary behaviors as a potential strategy to improve post-examination outcomes.” To determine the potential benefits of increased activity or additional sleep, the researchers used a method called Isotemporal replacement analysis. This analysis showed that replacing 30 minutes of sedentary time with 30 minutes of moderate physical activity reduced the risk of subsequent cardiovascular events or death by 61%. Replacing the same time with light intensity physical activity reduced the risk by 50%, while replacing it with sleep reduced the risk by 14%. “I was surprised that replacing sedentary time with sleep also reduced the risk. Sleep is a resilient behavior and helps to restore your body and mind. This is especially important after serious health events like a heart attack,” Diaz said. “Our research shows that there is no need to start a marathon after a cardiovascular event to see the benefits. The new study was based on previous studies from this research group and demonstrated that on average, patients recovering from a heart attack tended to sedentary for 12-13 hours a day. To track the activity of patients enrolled in the study, the Columbia team equipped with a wrist accelerometer to measure forward bouncing, sideways, and up and down movements. Data collected from the accelerometer allowed researchers to infer the intensity of each person's physical activity and provide more accurate data than asking them to self-report their activities. Accelerometer data revealed clear differences between activity levels. The most active group averaged 25 minutes of moderate to intense activity and 143.8 minutes of light activity per day, with sedentary 11.7 hours. The most active participants tended to sit for 15.6 hours with an average average of 2.7 minutes of moderate to intense activity and 82.2 minutes of light activity. “This study found that replacing sedentary time with light intensity activities, such as cleaning up the house or walking at a slow pace, is almost as beneficial as moderate to intense intensity physical activity, such as cycling and aerobic interactions.” “These findings suggest that you sit and do other things, such as walking, cooking, playing with your dog, gardening. The findings may significantly alter patient care recommendations after cardiac events. Current rehabilitation programs usually emphasize structured movements, which are often inaccessible or intimidating for some patients. This study supports the incorporation of low barrier strategies such as reducing sedentary time, encouraging light movements and proper sleep, and promoting as additional interventions. Researchers said their study was one of the first to deploy an accelerator to measure active and inactive times, but said it could be that devices overestimate active times. Other limitations of the study included the lack of socioeconomic and environmental data that could affect health outcomes, and no discharge data was collected, limiting the ability to measure and assess the impact of various care settings on patient recovery. Nevertheless, “our study shows that replacing sedentary time with other behaviors may be an effective strategy to reduce the risk of adverse effects,” the researchers noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insideprecisionmedicine.com/topics/patient-care/second-cardiac-event-risk-lowered-by-spending-less-time-sitting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos