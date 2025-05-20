Researchers explain cancer trends in people under the age of 50





At a glance A national analysis found a higher incidence of 14 types of cancers compared to the proportion of people under the age of 50 in 2010.

The findings provide new insight into patterns of early-onset cancer, and may lead to improved diagnosis and treatment for at-risk individuals. The overall proportion of new cancers in the US has been stable in recent years. And age-adjusted mortality rates have declined on average. However, several recent studies have found a troubling trend that indicates an increase in cancer diagnosis among young people. The analysis found early onset cancers, that is, cancers occurring before the age of 50 – an increase in the US and other countries. The underlying factors that could lead to this early cancer rise are unknown. Proposed causes include increased rates of obesity and better detection with higher cancer screening rates. To better understand these obvious changes in cancer rates across different age groups, a research team led by Dr. Meredith Shields of the National Cancer Institute at NIH, examined two large national datasets. These included national death certificate information and death data from cancer registration data representing the entire US population. Most previous studies on early-onset cancer looked at only a subset of data from the US states and did not include comparison data from the elderly group. Shiels and colleagues analyzed trends in incidence and mortality rates for 33 types of cancer over the approximately ten years from 2010 to 2019. The data were divided into six age groups. Three groups were considered early onset: ages 15-29, ages 20-39, and ages 40-49. The other three groups were considered to be three groups: ages 50-59, ages 60-69, and ages 70-79. The results of the study were published in the journal on May 8, 2025 Cancer discovered. Researchers found that 14 of the 33 cancer types increased in at least one of the younger age groups. Nine of these types of cancers increased in at least one elderly population. These included women and breast cancers with colorectal, kidneys, testes, uterus, pancreas and three types of hematologic cancer (lymphoma). Types of cancers that increased incidence only in the younger age group were melanoma, cervical cancer, stomach cancer, bone and joint cancer, and plasma cell neoplasms. The analysis also identified those related to increased deaths from colorectal, uterine, and testicular cancer in younger age groups. However, mortality rates in these early-onset groups were not elevated in most other types of cancer. The incidence of 19 other cancers, including lung and prostate cancer, is defined among early-onset groups. As a result, the total proportion of all cancers diagnosed in both young adults and older adults did not increase overall. Similarly, overall cancer mortality rates did not increase in either the younger or older age group. Researchers hope that these data will lead to new insights into the factors affecting early cancer rates. “This study provides a starting point for understanding which cancers are on the rise among individuals under the age of 50,” Shields says. “The causes of these increases could be cancer-specific, such as cancer risk factors becoming more common at younger ages, changes in cancer screening or detection, and updates in clinical diagnosis or coding of cancer.”

