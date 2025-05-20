Latent measles exposure at Shakira Concert at MetLife Stadium – NBC10 Philadelphia





New Jersey health officials have issued warnings about possible exposure to measles Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium. On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) announced that residents outside of New Jersey attended the concert while infected with the disease. The concert took place on Thursday, May 15th, 2025, from 7:30pm to Friday, May 16th, 2025 at 1am at MetLife Stadium on MetLife Stadium Drive in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Anyone who attends the concert and is suspected of measles exposure or illness should call a health care provider before going to the medical department or emergency department, officials said. You should not visit a medical facility without calling in advance. Anyone exposed to a concert can develop symptoms by June 6, 2025. Those at risk of contracting measles are those who have not been fully vaccinated or have not had measles in the past. The MMR vaccine, administered in two doses, is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself from measles, mumps and rubella. Vaccines also prevent complications caused by these three diseases. Health officials recommend that residents stay up to date with routine vaccinations, including MMR shots. International travelers also need to be fully vaccinated before traveling, and between 6 and 11 months babies need to receive one MMR vaccine before travel and two more on their first birthday. Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and rashes that appear three to five days after the symptoms begin. The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the hairline face and spreads downwards on the neck, torso, arms, legs and legs. Measles can also cause pneumonia and swelling of the brain. It could also lead to miscarriage, premature birth or low birth babies in pregnant people, officials said. The virus can spread into the air while someone is coughing or sneezing, allowing an infected person to stay in the air for up to two hours after leaving the area. People can get sick if they come into contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person. For more information about measles, please see here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/health/potential-measles-exposure-shakira-concert-metlife-stadium-east-rutherford-new-jersey/4190179/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos