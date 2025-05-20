



As you get older, your bones become weaker. What can you do to prevent that? Approximately 50 million people in the United States suffer from osteoporosis. This is a condition in which the bones are weakened and exposed to the risk of injury. What you can do: Dr. Deborabenzil from Cleveland Clinic is more common in women over 50 and people over 50, but the good news is that it is mostly preventable. “If you maintain a fracture related to osteoporosis, you're 10 times more likely to have a second osteopathy,” the doctor said. “And even with all the advancements in the medicines we have recently, it's really hard

Reverse the process. You can stabilize it and restore the strength of the bone a little, but you really, as you know, prevention is really the key to this disease. ” She says exercise plays a major role when it comes to preventing osteoporosis. And it doesn't have to be too big. There are plenty of activities you can do to stay active this summer and help your bone strength. Some ideas include gardening, going for a walk, catching up with children and grandchildren, swimming, or walking in the pool. Benzil says he can walk up and down the aisles of the grocery store and even lap at the mall. “In the case of osteoporosis, the exercise we need is what we call weight-bearing exercise,” she said. “So

It's great to exercise while on your back or sitting in a chair, but they can build strength, but they don't help bone health and bone strength. “So, what we really need to do is that you're actually creating a little trauma, creating a little pressure on your feet so that you can promote bone strength.” Putting a little stress on the bone forces the body to build new cells, or bone tissue, making it even more dense. So nutrition and exercise are also a great way to create strong bones. If you are worried about osteoporosis, there is a scan that will check your bone density. sauce: This story was created using an interview with Dr. Deborah Venzil from Cleveland Clinic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/we-get-older-our-bones-get-weaker-what-can-we-do-prevent-it The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos