Strange link between herpes and Alzheimer's disease

Two-thirds of you reading this will know your emotions. It starts with a numb, tingling, and lip sensation. A day or so later, some redness, swelling, and Yup, cold pain. It may be a bit frustrating and maybe a bit embarrassing, but you've been waiting for it for a few days and it goes away. There's nothing big, right?

Except for the fact that multiple studies suggest that herpes may increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

The weight comes especially from virus infections Herpes simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1). There are multiple herpes viruses, all of which are DNA viruses, including HSV-2, which causes sexually transmitted diseases. However, to be fair, both HSV -1 and -2 can lead to both types of infection. Water cell – The virus that causes chicken pox and ShinglesEbstein-Barr virus, CMV – is all herpes viruses. If you're a human, you're almost certainly infected with at least one. In any case, HSV-1 is one of the most common viral infections in the world. It is estimated that about two-thirds of the adult population are infected.

Unlike other viruses such as influenza Or coronavirus, herpes virus, is very difficult to fight completely from your body. They circumvent immune surveillance by hiding in the nuclei of other cells as merely harmless bundles of DNA. This potential is asymptomatic. It's still not entirely clear, for reasons that are not entirely clear, until the DNA bundles loosen a bit and the cell machine turns those instructions into proteins that make up the boom-outbreak with new viral particles. The immune system spins, includes outbreaks, and the cycle repeats.

What does this all have to do with Alzheimer's? I was inspired to dig into this a bit for research Appears this week BMJ Open, This suggests that HSV-1 infection almost doubles the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Let us carry out the findings of the research. That way you can see if this makes absolutely sense.

Researchers used IQVIA Pharmmetrics Plus A database for conducting surveys. This is essentially a large administrative billing database covering much of the US. Essentially, it aggregates all medical and drug claim codes from many commercial insurers. The file represents over 200 million individuals.

From them they found 344,628 individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. For controls, we identified another 344,628 individuals who described their age, gender, national region, date of entry into the database, and contact with the health system.

Nevertheless, the group was not exactly comparable. Individuals who continue to develop Alzheimer's disease For example, there were more comorbidities.

But the research kicker – headline – is this discovery. Alzheimer's patients were twice as likely to have HSV-1 compared to controls. After considering differences between them, infection with HSV-1 increased the odds of developing Alzheimer's disease subsequently by 80%.

Did you encounter any problems with this graph? Look at the Y-axis. It is as follows percentage scale. Certainly, those who continued to develop Alzheimer's disease were twice the rate of HSV-1 infection, but the number of livers was 0.44% vs. 0.24%. Didn't you first tell you that about two-thirds of ours have HSV-1 infection? This is considerably higher than 0.44%. What's going on here?

Welcome to the world of managed data. The problem here is that researchers were able to identify only people with HSV-1 based on some providers diagnosis They in HSV-1. More than that, enter your HSV-1 billing code.

Have you ever felt a calm pain? Do you know if your doctor added it to your medical history and got insurance on it? Probably not. Therefore, there is a huge number of infections here, which puts the entire conclusion in question.

Now, you might say that doctors have certainly not diagnosed the majority of cases of HSV-1, but this certainly applies to both those seeking to develop Alzheimer's and those who are not, and therefore inference is valid. perhaps. But if we're talking about missing something like 10% of the diagnosis, not 99% like we're here, I feel better.

But I don't want to discount this much. There are some other interesting findings in this paper. For example, the proportion of HSV-2 has also increased. Water cell Infections among people who develop Alzheimer's disease; these are other herpes viruses that infect neurons. There was no difference in the rate Cytomegalovirus infection – Another herpes virus, which infects monocytes instead of neurons.

But let's say you believe in the link between HSV and Alzheimer's. What can we do about that? The authors hypothesized that if HSV is the cause of Alzheimer's disease, treatment with antiviral agents reduces the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, prescribing information was present in the dataset, so this can be modeled.

Sure enough, those treated with antiviral agents are less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. This is interesting to me. Generally, when you see who you are It was treated In the case of a condition, you can assume that they have a more serious form of the condition (lack of treatments being performed in the context of a randomized trial). Essentially, people who have been treated tend to get sicker than people who have not treated, so generally worse outcomes are seen in the treatment group. Confounding by signs.

Here we see the opposite. Therefore, despite inadequate capture of HSV-1 infections, the link may be real. Several other studies support this hypothesis.

Alzheimer's disease is characterized by amyloid plaque deposits in the brain. Some Mouse Research HSVs induce the formation of amyloid plaques as an immune response, impairing cognitive abilities in mice.

This study Over time, 1,000 Swedish elderly people were prospectively studied and antibodies against HSV were measured. Still, people with antibodies were at about twice the risk of developing dementia.

Paper author BMJ Open We propose “anti-transplant therapy to potentially protect AD-related dementia.” At this point, it feels a bit of a leap to me. This paper points out that it is funded by Gilead Science, which has a considerable number of antiviral agents on the market. New antiherpetic drugs recently completed phase 1A test– So… salt grains.

Still, for people suffering from herpes, such research may push you a little further into treatment, at least during the outbreak. short term Valacyclovir It is relatively safe and reduces its duration The cold pain takes about a daythat's good. But if it reduces the risk of dementia, it might be easy, well.

