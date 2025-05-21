Antibiotic Resistance: Through a lens of research and innovation



by

Branwen Morgan



May 21, 2025

Please read for 4 minutes











Key Points Antibiotic resistance (AMR) causes millions of deaths each year, threatening global health, food security and the economy.

The new AMR Lens Report reveals how Australian research and innovation is accelerating solutions and technologies to this growing threat.

Despite progress, key gaps remain, highlighting the need for greater collaboration and investment.







The effects of antibiotic resistance (AMR) are not a future threat. It is an existence that calls for urgent, unified action and an escalating crisis. New AMR lens report, Research and innovation in antibiotic resistance in Australia providing a timely, data-driven perspective on how research, innovation, and collaboration between disciplines shape our response to one of the biggest threats to global health.













AMR: An urgent global challenge

Over time, the effectiveness of antibiotics and other antibiotics has steadily declined, as disease-causing microorganisms become adapted and resistant. As a result, former routine procedures and surgeries can be too dangerous to perform immediately, and deaths from currently treatable infections will increase.

AMR is one of the World Health Organizations Top 10 Global Public Health Threats responsible for estimation It is linked to 1.27 million deaths and 4.71 million deaths each year. .

If there is no decisive action, it shows predictions AMR deaths will increase by nearly 70% by 2050 Over 39 million lives have been lost over the next 25 years.

The results go far beyond healthcare. AMR poses a threat to food security, animal health, and economic stability. Without intervention, the World Bank estimates that AMR could reduce global GDP by up to 5% by 2050. Millions have become extremely poor and driving medical expenses in the past $1 trillion per year .

AMR infection occurs in Australia alone Thousands of deaths each year and many more people suffer from persistent drug-resistant infections that require multiple treatments and quality of life.

AMR is a naturally occurring phenomenon, Improper use It plays a major role in accelerating the (overuse, underuse, and misuse) of antibiotics in humans, animals and plants.













One Health Approach

Resistant microorganisms and their genes do not remain in one place. They move seamlessly between humans, animals, plants and the environment.

This cross-sectional movement causes AMR to be intricately cope. This problem is accelerated by the use of antibiotics across the sector, further exacerbated by environmental pollution from wastewater and agricultural spills, helping to broaden resistance.

One Health Approach It is based on the understanding that human, animal and ecosystem health is interrelated and codependent. A collaborative, multi-sectoral, and interdisciplinary approach is required to work at local, regional, national and global levels. On the other hand, solving problems in one sector does not incorrectly cause problems in another sector.



















AMR lens report

Monitoring the AMR research ecosystem has been a major challenge. This difficulty stems from the inherent complexity of ecosystems, fragmentation of various disciplines, and the diversity of institutions, funding agencies, geographic locations, and research activities. AMR lens report, CSIRO and lens It offers an unprecedented look to AMR's research and development ecosystem.

AMR's Australian research production is revealed to be a surge in research – from just 52 publications in 1980 to over 2100 in 2022. It also emphasizes that a prominent 10% of Australian AMR academic works are cited in product patents.

The AMR Lens report reveals who is conducting the research and also reveals where to highlight the most influential findings based on patents, clinical trials and collaborations behind success stories.

It also identifies areas of research where gaps remain. While medicine, biology, and microbiology dominates, research into environmental aspects of AMR, such as ecology and botany, is behind schedule, highlighting the urgent need for more investment and focus in this field.

Another important insight is the concentration of patents in the “antibacterial” region. This goes far beyond other types of AMR-related patents. This underscores the need to place more emphasis on other types of AMR innovation and also to consider other infectious microorganisms (fungal, parasites, viruses).













Key strategies to minimize the impact of AMR

The AMR lens report reflects the importance of new treatments for bacterial infections, but a variety of solutions are needed and multifaceted strategies are required.

Antibiotics Management: Optimize antibiotic use in humans and animals. Prescribe only when necessary and ensure a complete treatment course will slow the appearance of resistance.

Optimize antibiotic use in humans and animals. Prescribe only when necessary and ensure a complete treatment course will slow the appearance of resistance. Infection prevention and control: High standards for hygiene, infection control, and vaccination in the human and animal sectors to reduce the need for antibiotics and limit the spread of resistant organisms.

High standards for hygiene, infection control, and vaccination in the human and animal sectors to reduce the need for antibiotics and limit the spread of resistant organisms. Research and innovation: Investing in new diagnoses, vaccines and alternative therapies is essential.

Investing in new diagnoses, vaccines and alternative therapies is essential. Monitoring and reporting: It enables the monitoring of resistance patterns and “intelligent” software to guide clinical practice and policy, and early detection and mitigation of emerging threats.

It enables the monitoring of resistance patterns and “intelligent” software to guide clinical practice and policy, and early detection and mitigation of emerging threats. Environmental Management: Upgrading wastewater treatment and dealing with agricultural runoff is important to break the environmental impact of resistance.

Upgrading wastewater treatment and dealing with agricultural runoff is important to break the environmental impact of resistance. Education and awareness: Public campaigns and professional training reduce misuse and promote a culture of stewardship.

Public campaigns and professional training reduce misuse and promote a culture of stewardship. investment: Educating investors and policymakers on the economic risks of AMR can drive funding for sustainable and innovative solutions.













Collaboration is needed in the future

AMR lens reports are more than just a snapshot. It reflects the current state of research and evolves with a landscape of research and innovation.

AMR is a complex, growing threat that cannot be resolved by one discipline or intervention. One health approach, supported by robust research and data, is important to reduce effort duplication, maximize results from R&D funding, and ensure the continued efficacy of antibiotics.























