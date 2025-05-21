Measles warning issued by civil servants

Things you need to know about measles outbreaks: See Measles cases are on the rise, but many doctors have never treated them. This is what you need to know.

Those who attended the Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium Infected with measles New Jersey health officials said the event could have spread a highly contagious virus.

Those living out of state attended a concert held in East Rutherford on May 15th, but while they were infected, New Jersey Department of Health May 20th. The department warned that anyone attending the stadium from 7:30pm on May 15 to 7:30pm on May 16th, may have been exposed to the virus.

The state health department released little information about participants at the infected concert. As of May 20, no cases of measles related to the concert were reported, but symptoms could occur by June 6, the department added.

The long-awaited concert It attracted tens of thousands of fans to East Rutherford. This was the first of a series of Shakira concerts at the stadium. It has a capacity of 50,000 for most concerts and 82,500 for soccer and soccer events.

The virus tends to spread more rapidly indoors, but measles can live in the air for up to two hours and is still highly contagious, especially during vaccinations. The state's health department advised people suspected of having measles to call healthcare providers so doctors and nurses could set up special treatment sections to limit potential spreads.

Newly identified cases of measles are the latest Continuous outbreaks in the US. As of May 16th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Over 1,000 confirmed cases of measles 2025.

The last outbreak of a similar scale occurred in 2019 when 1,274 confirmed cases nationwide. However, with cases that exceed the 1,000 mark just five months into the year, 2025 is becoming the biggest outbreak of 25.

Measles cases across the US have been confirmed

Only three measles cases have been reported among New Jersey residents this year. Everything is from the same household in Bergen County, located northwest of New York City.

The MetLife incident was the second measles incident. Last week in New Jersey. On May 12, measles passengers spent several hours at Terminal B at Newar Liberty International Airport, according to the state health department.

So far, the CDC has reported 1,024 confirmed cases of measles in at least 30 states. Just five months into the year, the country's current outbreak has overturned 285 measles cases reported in 2024.

According to the CDC, approximately 96% of cases in 2025 were patients who were not vaccinated or had no unknown condition. Of the 1,024 cases, 30% occurred in patients under the age of 5, and 38% were reported in patients between the ages of 5 and 19.

The agency also reported 128 patients hospitalised, including 69 patients under the age of five. There have been three confirmed deaths nationwide – Two children and 1 adult – 2025.

The CDC states that there are 14 outbreaks defined as three or more related cases in the US, and 92% of 947 cases out of 1,024 are “evolution-related.”

The biggest occurrence is Focusing on West Texas. May 20th, Texas Department of Health It reported that 722 cases had been confirmed since late January.

Measles outbreaks in West Texas: Child died of Texas measles outbreak – the first US measles death since 2015

The best protection against measles is the MMR vaccine

Measles is “very contagious” It can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the CDC said. Also, breathing contaminated air can cause people to remain infected for up to two hours or by touching their mouth, eyes, or nose after contact with contaminated surfaces.

According to the CDC, symptoms of measles usually appear 7-14 days after contact with the virus. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and rashes that appear three to five days after the symptoms begin.

Complications of measles include ear infections, hearing loss, pneumonia, croup, diarrhea, blindness and swelling of the brain, the CDC said. Even healthy children can cause serious illness and death. In pregnant women who are not vaccinated, measles can cause premature birth or low-capacity babies.

Scientists have warned that the United States is at a turning point for the return of an endemic disease that was declared nationwide in 2000, and said public health officials in the country should provide urgent approval for a highly effective vaccine, according to Reuters.

The CDC estimates that about one in five people who have not been vaccinated in the US who have received measles will need to be hospitalized. Health experts highlight that Best protection against illness is a vaccine given alone or as part of the Measles Manpsulvera (MMR) shot or Measles Manpsulvera-Baricera (MMRV) vaccine.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide 97% protection against the virus, according to the CDC. Children usually receive the vaccine first when they are 12-15 months old and receive it again at age 4-6.

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, adults born before 1957 are likely to have had measles as children, and are therefore presumed to have immunity.

