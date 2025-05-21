Mystery regarding the new detection of the tomato trench virus in Victoria

New South Wales officials are investigating the causes of new detections of the catastrophic tomato virus after previous outbreaks in South Australia and Victoria.

The tomato brown hard fruit virus was discovered in Glass House in northern Victoria. An occurrence at the same location in January this year.

Routine testing of seedlings that arrived at Katonga Fresh, which is still quarantined, found to be infected with destructive exotic disease.

However, the seedlings that invaded came from a commercial NSW nursery. There is no previous link to the virus.

Tomatoes infected with brown grove virus. (Supplied by: Diana Godines))

Serious threat

This virus is highly contagious and transforms and discolors tomato, capsicum and chili pepper plants.

It is listed as a national priority plant pest as authorities are trying to eradicate it.

Eating infected fruits does not harm people, but the economic impact on growers and their employees is important, and the disease causes yield losses of up to 70%.

Tomato brown hair clump virus can cause serious crop loss. (ABC Rural: Timu King))

First detection

Australia was released from the disease until it was discovered last August on three farms on South Australia's North Adelaide Plains.

The property enters quarantine, and crops are destroyed, Hundreds of jobs lostmeanwhile Several other states have imposed bans on SA tomatoes.

Despite the control measures, Infected seedlings were transported Without permission to Northern Victoria, There's a new outbreak there.

Victoria produces approximately 70% of processed tomatoes nationwide. (ABC Rural: Annie Brown))

Mystery Nursery Link

Last Friday, Agricultural Victoria said a new seedling sent to Katonga Fresh from a nursery in New South Wales tested positive for the virus.

Victoria's Chief Plant Health Officer, Stephen Diblee, said the traces were ongoing.

Stephen Diblee says the virus hasn't spread anywhere else in Victoria. (Supply: Agriculture Victoria))

“We're continuing to investigate where this virus comes from,” Dr. Diblee said.

A spokesman for NSW's Department of Major Industry and Regional Development (DPIRD) said the NSW Nursery, which supplied the infected seedlings, “is not known to have received material from infected companies in South Australia or Victoria.”

The department initially placed the nursery in quarantine, but the tests “provided no evidence of the presence of the tomato brown groove fruit virus.”

The isolation direction was removed, saying, “Once a negative diagnosis showed that the seedlings had no virus.”

A spokesperson said the department will work with the nursery to monitor it.

The disease can affect gardeners growing tomatoes in their backyards. (ABC News: Amanda Ho))

Greenlife Industry Australia is the peak institution representing the country's nursery and is part of the committee consulting authority administering the outbreak.

Biosecurity Director John McDonald said that fresh detection in Katonga could be a whole new outbreak given New South Wales does not have the virus and the nursery has no link to previous outbreaks.

But he said further testing is needed.

“The Consultation Committee is meeting, discussing new detections in NSW, and (DPIRD) is actively investigating and following,” he said.

“The virus is known to be dormant in vegetative materials, so not only plants, stems, fruits, leaves and seeds, but equipment is in the hands.”

Bio-security measures continue

Dr. Dibry said control measures were continuing in Katonga Fresh and there was no evidence that the virus was present elsewhere in Victoria.

“I know this is a very difficult situation for the business that has been affected,” he said.

The South Australia outbreak is also included in three remaining affected properties under biosecurity control.