Risks, causes, and prevention tips

contribution Emily OstrovskyContent Manager, Healthy Hearing

May 21, 2025 2025-05-21T00:00:00-05:00

Key Points: Hearing loss is more common in older people, but younger adults can also experience it.

Noise exposure is the main cause of hearing loss in millennials and Z.

This type of hearing loss is permanent and makes prevention important.

Common misconceptions Hearing loss That only happens in the elderly. In fact, young adults and teenagers can also develop it.

In fact, due to smartphone audio streaming and greater noise exposure, Gen Z and millennials experience hearing loss at a higher rate than previous generations of the same age.

How many young adults have hearing loss?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) It has been reported Approximately 12% of adults aged 18-39 report difficulties following conversation in background noise, with about 6% having ear ringing; It rings.

More recent research suggests that 17% of teenagers and 19% of people in their 20s (Gen Z) There are signs of hearing loss due to noise.

Noise exposure is the biggest culprit

There are several factors that can cause hearing loss in young adults, but exposure to loud noise remains the biggest risk. According to World Health Organization (WHO), “Over 1 billion young adults are at risk of permanent and avoidable hearing loss due to dangerous listening practices.”

What is noise-induced hearing loss?

Noise loss is a permanent form of hearing loss caused by prolonged or sudden exposure to loud sounds. This can occur when exposed to sounds above 85 decibels. The greater the noise, the longer it takes for hair cells in the inner ear to be damaged.

Noise damage is often found in the workplace, especially in construction and manufacturing. However, recreational habits also pose the following risks:

Use large amounts of headphones or earphones over a long period of time

Participate in concerts, music festivals and nightclubs

Recreational shooting and/or hunting

Ride a bike, dirt bike, ATV or other motorsports

Participate in a sporting event

See the fireworks

Use power tools or lawn equipment

Why is the risk of hearing loss increased in young adults?

According to Dr. Cathy E. Kurth, director of audiology, the amount of time young adults exposed to loud noise has increased over the past 15 years. Audiology in Scottsdale In Arizona. This is mainly because smartphones, games and other digital activities feature streaming sounds.

Teens and young adults wear headphones and earphones more frequently, for longer periods. It's common to wear it almost all day, whilst commuting, studying, working out, talking on the phone, or playing video games from home.

Furthermore, without surveillance, it can be difficult to know how loud the sound you are hearing.

“Listening sounds below 80 decibels is acceptable in up to eight hours,” Dr. Carse said. “Listen to over 90 to 100 decibels for more than two hours can permanently damage your hearing. If decibel levels increase over a long period of time, hearing damage occurs faster.”

Increases hearing risk

In particular, games are the focus of recent research examining potential risks to hearing. A very popular hobby among young people with the 2024 Pew Research Center investigation Noting that 85% of Gen Z report playing video games, almost half say they play every day.

Case studies from BMJ Public Health A correlation between playing video games and esports with hearing impairment and tinnitus was found. They also said that on average gamers the average volume level has almost exceeded or exceeded the acceptable safety level level.

It is common for gamers to play for hours at a time, especially in arcades, to use headphones instead of device speakers. Here you may raise the volume to drown out crowd noise. Many games also have sudden, loud noises such as explosions and gunshots. All of these factors can damage your ears.

Hearing loss affects education, work and parenting

Life with hearing aid For those in their 20s, 30s and 40s, the abundance of hearing aids looks significantly different.

Unlike most seniors, young people are often in the midst of pursuing careers, raising, raising families and education. All of these can have the effect of hearing loss.

When it comes to employment, whether to decide when or whether to disclose hearing impairment or hearing aid use, navigating meetings (both in-person and virtual), and choosing a career path that can address your hearing needs are all real concerns. Meanwhile, university and graduate school people have a hard time accessing the support they need and need to advocate for appropriate accommodation.

Raising infants and toddlers can pose challenges for parents, but parents with hearing loss may need special baby monitors that maintain hearing aids in peak conditions, including flash, vibration, or video.

How can I protect my hearing?

Protect your hearing in a noisy environment

Comes with earplugs.



Although not all hearing loss is preventable, following certain rules when using headphones can help you take steps to protect yourself from noise-induced hearing loss.

“If a person is using headphones or earphones, they should listen at up to 60 decibels within 60 minutes,” Dr. Carse said.

If you have an iPhone, you can use the Apple Health app or download another Apple app Decibel Meter App To track decibel levels and get notifications when listening too loudly or when exposure limits are exceeded.

“One other important strategy is I'm wearing earplugs Dr. Kurth said. Dr. Carse said. You can use earplugs purchased from pharmacies or stores that you can find online, or get a custom-made pair by hearing experts. If you don't like earplugs, you can also use noise cancelling ears.

It is also important to take a break from the noise, especially if you notice ear ringing or pain or have a headache.

Other ways to keep your hearing healthy

Noise-induced hearing loss is the only type PreventableLiving a healthy lifestyle can also support long-term hearing health. Eating well, exercise regularly, avoiding smoking, restricting alcohol, and managing your medical condition can all make a positive difference.

Find a hearing care provider near you

Protecting your hearing now can make a huge difference later. If you notice any ear ringing, post-speak problems, or muffled sounds, it's time to schedule an auditory test. Hearing specialists near you.

Don't stigma or distract yourself from the idea that you're too young for hearing aids. Today's hearing aids are small, modest and packed with smart features that will seamlessly fit your lifestyle. Management your hearing health and improve the quality of life today.