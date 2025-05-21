Health
Baby rescued by first single patient gene editing drug
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania –(map)
Scientists created the first one gene– Edited medicines made for a single patient. Patient – Young baby sick due to his problem DNA – It has now been significantly improved and is expected to return home soon.
As soon as he was born, the doctors knew KJ Muldoon was struggling. Tests showed that KJ's DNA was wrong, making it difficult for his body to remove a dangerous chemical called ammonia. Too much ammonia can damage the brain and other organs. Approximately half of the children born in this issue die while they are still babies.
When the human body digests proteins, ammonia is produced. In healthy people, the liver helps to remove this ammonia. But because of his problem geneKJ's liver was unable to remove ammonia.
KJ was too young and too small for his liver Transplantand waiting for the transplant would have been very dangerous. Doctors at the Philadelphia Children's Hospital (CHOP) asked KJ's parents if they would like to try a special medication made exclusively for KJ. His parents said yes.
DNA Editing
DNA is a collection of information and instructions stored in small chemicals. DNA tells you what your cells, your body's components, and what to do. Every organism has DNA that is grown in a specific way.
Small bits of DNA, called “genes,” help to control various parts of how an organism grows. For example, some genes may control eye color. Some genes function on their own, others function together. Some people can help you control multiple things.
In recent years, scientists have made significant advances in their ability to “edit” DNA. CRISPR is a tool that allows scientists to cut and modify DNA. Editing DNA is difficult and complicated.
Scientists at Penn Medicine were working on the idea of creating drugs to modify genes in a single patient. Now they really had the opportunity to try it. But he didn't have time to help KJ, so he was under pressure.
The researchers studied KJ's DNA. The problem was like fixing a single spelling character, which is 3 billion characters, with one character. With the help of many scientists pitching and working long hours, they quickly developed a CRISPR tool to edit KJ's DNA.
Next, they tested new drugs in mice and monkeys. The results were positive – new treatments helped the animals and made them seem safe. Just six months later, the new drug FDA.
During this time, KJ was receiving medications and special treatments that would help lower his ammonia levels. KJ was six months old when he got the first small amount of a new drug designed to reach the liver and bring about one small change in his DNA.
Immediately after the initial treatment, KJ was able to eat protein without raising ammonia at body levels. Positive results led to his doctor giving KJ two more doses. KJ is gaining weight and is now much healthier. Soon, the hospital expects him to return home for the first time in his life.
KJ has not completely healed. He may need to continue taking medication, and one day he may need a liver transplant. But he is in much better shape than he was when he was born.
Scientists and doctors are very excited by the results. In just six months, the researchers and companies they worked with were able to create special DNA editing drugs for a single patient. In the past, the job would have taken over a decade. This project is not just about KJ's success. It also brings hope to millions of other people who have conditions that could be treated in a similar way.
Did you know…?
Treatment of KJ is now possible Decades of research paid by the US government. “I don't think this happened in any country other than the US,” said Fyodor Urnov, one of the scientists involved. Some of the companies involved supported them for free.
