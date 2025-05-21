Health
New blood tests detect HPV-linked head and neck cancer with unparalleled accuracy
According to a study of the general Brigham of the New Liquid General, new liquid biopsy blood tests can help detect cases of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer with significantly higher accuracy than currently used methods, including before patients develop symptoms.
Researchers at Mass Eye and Ear, a member of the Mass General Brigham Healthcare System, found that a blood-based diagnostic test called HPV-Deepseek achieved 99% sensitivity and 99% specificity at the time of the initial clinical symptoms. This higher accuracy is significantly greater than current standard methods, including other commercially available liquids. biopsy Assay. This research has been published in Clinical Cancer ResearchJournal of the American Cancer Research Association.
HPV causes about 70% of oropharyngeal cancers in the US, increasing the incidence faster than all other head and neck cancers, but unlike cervical cancer caused by HPV, there are no early detection tests. This means that if a patient experiences symptoms it is usually present in a doctor, and according to MD, the lead investigator at Miktos Head and Neck Cancer Research Center and surgical oncologists and the lead investigator of eye and ear microphones, it requires treatment that can cause significant side effects.
The goal of developing HPV-DeepSeek was to create a minimally invasive approach to detect HPV cancers that are significantly more sensitive than those available to patients today. Our findings show that this approach can be used to not only diagnose patients more accurately compared to those currently available, but also provide the possibility of screening for HPV cancer in the blood before patients develop symptoms, allowing cancer to be caught and treated at the earliest stages. ”
MD Daniel Faden, MD, Chief Researcher at Mike Toth Head and Neck Cancer Research Center and Surgical Oncologist and Mass Eye and Ear.
HPV-DeepSeek detects fragments of the viral genome that have broken off from a tumor and entered the bloodstream, and detects nine other features in the blood. Unlike current liquid biopsy approaches, which target only one or two portions of the viral genome, HPV-DeepSeek uses whole-genome sequencing throughout the HPV genome. In a new study, the researchers tested HPV-DeepSeek in 152 patients with HPV-related head and neck cancer and 152 healthy controls. We then directly compared with methods involving current fluid and tissue biopsy approaches. They found that this new approach led to significant improvements in sensitivity and accuracy.
Researchers are currently leading additional research into HPV-Deepseek, including its role in screening for cancer several years before the tumor began to develop. In the study currently in the preprint, they tested the assay in 28 people. Twenty-eight people developed HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer and 28 healthy controls a few years later. They found that cancer could be detected in 79% of individuals who later developed cancer. The oldest positive result was nearly eight years ago diagnosisfor the first time, we demonstrate that highly accurate blood-based screening for HPV cancer is feasible. This work was also presented at the 2024 symposium. Special AACR meeting in cancer research: liquid biopsy: from discovery to clinical practice.
“The natural history of these cancers grows over approximately 15 years and releases DNA into the blood from the HPV genome as they grow. If we can detect these cancers a few years ago, it could significantly change the way patients are treated at the earliest stage. “While our results suggest great potential for clinical benefits, there are unanswered questions that need to be addressed to understand how these approaches are best utilized and what follow-up plans are for patients screening for positive.”
The team is currently conducting research to address these questions in HPV-related head and neck and other HPV cancers. In addition to screening, the team is also conducting clinical trials to study the effectiveness of detecting microscopic residual disease remaining after surgery. This can tell if additional treatments such as radiation therapy are needed.
Using liquids Cancer biopsy Early detection and personalization of postoperative treatments is a field of research that grows across other forms of head and neck cancer. In another study published in the same issue of Clinical Cancer ResearchFaden and his team tested a different novel assay called Maestro in patients with head and neck cancer that is not caused by HPV to search for evidence of remaining cancer after surgery. Developed by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, this approach improves sensitivity by detecting tumor DNA throughout the genome with minimal sequence using a specialized approach. They found that the test could accurately detect residual cancer within days of surgery with highly aggressive head and neck cancer, and found that patients with residual disease detected by the assay had significantly worsened survival and recurrence outcomes.
“People have always wondered whether more sensitive fluid biopsy tests will begin to detect residual cancer that doesn't lead to recurrence,” said Dr. Victor Adalsteinson, who directed the Gerstner Center for the Broad Institute's Gerstner Center and whose team developed the Maestro. “In this study, the maestro not only detected residual cancer in more patients who experienced future recurrence or death, but also highly predicted it.”
“The entire liquid biopsy approach, such as HPV-DEESEEK and eMSTRO used in these studies, is extremely powerful, allowing doctors to search hundreds or even thousands of needles in the haystack. “For patients, this means significantly more accurate results and bringing you a step closer to truly personalized care.”
