



Lee was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021 and was treated successfully. He spoke to a urologist in light of former President Biden's recent diagnosis.

Portland, Maine – Former President Joe Biden and his family are grateful for their hope after him Recent diagnosis of “active” forms of prostate cancer It spreads to the bones. Doctors say cancer is hormone sensitive and makes hormone therapy a treatment option. The disease is thought to be treatable, but oncologists say it cannot. The diagnosis prompted questions about why cancer was not detected previously. One standard screening tool, PSA blood tests, are generally not recommended for men over the age of 70. Here in News Center Maine, Anchor Lie Goldberg was I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021 And it was treated well. Doctors discovered cancer through a PSA blood test, and Lee had no symptoms before diagnosis. On Tuesday, Lee spoke to the urologist. Dr. Stephen Ryanwhat is prostate cancer and how it is detected. Ryan described the prostate as a small walnut-sized organ between the urethra and the bladder. Their job is to process and activate semen for reproductive purposes. He emphasized that early detection could have a significant impact on treatment options and prospects. “The best way to detect prostate cancer is actually a PSA test. It's a simple blood lab. Usually, men ages around 50 to 70 should get one of them within that period,” Ryan said. He explained that the test doesn't necessarily have to be done every year, but once a year, every three to four years from the year, it could detect prostate cancer before symptoms develop. “Most prostate cancer in its initial state can be treated and cured,” Ryan said. “And in situations where even late stage prostate cancer is detected, they can still be treated and managed, so knowing about prostate cancer and understanding what it means will help you decide on the course of treatment and what you can do.” Once the diagnosis was received, Ryan explained that there were multiple different options for treatment, not just surgery to remove the organ. The radiation and advanced forms of hormone therapy help to control symptoms and prevent cancer from progressing. However, patients may also feel that their primary care physicians are reluctant to perform PSA tests. “If you take the test, once you get that information, you need to know what to do with it. Therefore, a PSA test can cause a biopsy, or it could lead to a diagnosis of prostate cancer that doesn't actually cause harm,” explained Ryan. “So there's a lot of anxiety surrounding the additional risks to that.” He says there is a lot of anxiety and hesitation about running tests because he can understand what the PSA test actually shows. “Everyone who has a prostate has a PSA count, but for some people, when they see that number, they identify with cancer when it's not true,” Ryan said. Some people have a large number of PSAs and are unable to have any type of cancer. Ryan says those individuals are called “super secretaries” and require more nuanced discussions regarding testing under such circumstances. Since Lee's positive diagnosis, he and his wife, as well as Dr. Ryan and his wife, have started a nonprofit foundation called Prostate Cancer Maine. You can find more information including resources Website. For more local stories, continue on the News Center Main + Streaming app. For the latest news, weather and traffic alerts, download the News Center main mobile app. News Center More Stories in Maine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Videoiseries

