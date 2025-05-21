The incidence of certain early-onset cancers increased in the 2010s







Important takeouts:

Fourteen common cancer types increased early onset incidence between 2010 and 2019.

Many of these types of cancer also increased incidence in older age groups.

Retrospective analysis results showed that early-onset cancer rates increased among 14 common malignant tumor types between 2010 and 2019.

Breast, colorectal, kidney and uterine cancer all estimated an increase of over 1,000 cases based on the 2010 percentage, but most cancer types had a “conservative” increase. MEREDITH S. SHIELS, PHD, MHS, Senior investigators in the NCI's Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics department told Healio.







Data derived from Shiels MS, et al. Cancer discov. 2025; 2:10.1158/2159-8290.CD-24-1678.







Furthermore, of the 14 malignant tumors with increased early onset diagnosis, nine also increased the elderly age group.

Meredith S. Shields

“I don't want to go at a young age how upset or amazing rises. These are the young people in the middle of life who should have many healthy years left,” Shields said. “However, in terms of trying to understand drivers of these increases, we believe that ignoring increases at older ages could result in the lack of risk factors that we already know, or we may be focusing on early outbreaks.

More perspective is needed

Several studies have been published on the increased incidence of early-onset cancer.

Healio recently reported on the research he discovered Pancreatic cancer Cases increased significantly faster among patients aged 15 to 34 compared to older adults between 2000 and 2021. Additionally, it was shown that the incidence of colon cancer increased in people aged 15 to 34 and 35 to 54 years, but decreased in people over 55 years.

Another study found that people born in 1990 had significantly higher incidence of the small intestine, kidneys, renal pelvis, pancreas and kidneys. Thyroid cancer Compared to people born in 1955.

“This is not the first study to see this question, but I felt there were other components that could tell more about what's going on with the rate rise,” Shields said. “Comparing early-onset cancer rates and mortality rates provides additional context.”

Shiels and colleagues wanted to estimate the number of additional cancers diagnosed.

“If you don't have that absolute number, you're missing the scope of the problem,” she said. “Relative metrics are really important. You need to know if the rate of cancer is increasing and how quickly they are increasing, but without an estimate of the actual number of additional cancers, it's difficult to actually show the magnitude of the problem caused by public health. [point of view]. ”

To conduct the survey, researchers evaluated incidence data from the CDC's US Cancer Statistics Database from 2010 to 2019.

They included 33 cancer types with at least 100 diagnoses in 2019 for every 1,000 cases in the 15-29-year-old, 30-39-year-old (and 40-49-year-old) or 40-49-year-old group.

Early onset incidence over time served as the primary analysis. Trends incidence in the elderly group, cancer mortality rates for all age groups (2010-2022), stages of diagnosis between early-onset groups, and absolute increase in early-onset diagnosis served as secondary endpoints.

Colorectal and uterine cancer '

The researchers identified 2,020,829 early-onset cancer diagnoses between 2010 and 2019.

The incidence increased in at least one early onset age group: stomach, colorectal, pancreas, bones and joints. Kidney cancerS, melanoma, precursor B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Diffuse large cell lymphomamycosis fanjoid and Cesary syndrome, and plasma cell neoplasms.

Of these, only gastric cancer, cervical cancer, bone and joint cancer, melanoma, and plasma cell neoplasms increased, and was limited to early onset age groups.

“This provides the perspective that perhaps at least some of these increased drivers may actually affect cancer risk in the age group,” Shields said.

Mortality rates increased in colorectal, uterine, testicular and bone and joint cancers, and early onset age groups.

“The most concerning aspect of cancer is that it flags colon and uterine cancer, because both have increased mortality rates as well as increased incidence,” Shields said.

The researchers estimated that breast cancer was the largest absolute increase (2,099), followed by early-onset cases (4,834), followed by the largest absolute increase (2,099), kidney (1,793), uterus (1,209), and pancreatic cancer (511) in early-onset cases (4,834).

All remaining malignant tumor types estimated an absolute increase in <350 additional cancers.

“We've heard a lot about colorectal cancer, and it's obvious, but breast cancer is actually a cause of many more additional, early-onset cancers, and breast cancer hasn't been part of the conversation so far,” Shields said. “It was interesting and surprising to me.”

Early onset cancer is “slightly subtle”

The study is just one step in understanding early-onset cancer trends, Shiels noted, highlighting the need for more personalized data.

“Are there any differences across the country? Are there differences between rural and urban areas in the country?” she asked. “I think all of that will provide more information about the possibility that it is driving these increases.”

Research into risk factors that promote early-onset disease is also of paramount importance.

“A lot of the things we know about cancer risk comes from the elderly, because that's where the biggest cancer burden comes from,” Shields said.

“The talk of early-onset cancer rates in the US is subtle and depends on the type of cancer,” Shields said. “There are different patterns of different cancer types. …It's really hard to know what the future holds, without knowing whether some of these increased drivers can be reduced or reversed.

