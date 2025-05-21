Collapse
Disclosure: Shiels reports no related financial disclosures. See this research for relevant financial disclosures from all other authors.
Retrospective analysis results showed that early-onset cancer rates increased among 14 common malignant tumor types between 2010 and 2019.
Breast, colorectal, kidney and uterine cancer all estimated an increase of over 1,000 cases based on the 2010 percentage, but most cancer types had a “conservative” increase. MEREDITH S. SHIELS, PHD, MHS, Senior investigators in the NCI's Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics department told Healio.
Furthermore, of the 14 malignant tumors with increased early onset diagnosis, nine also increased the elderly age group.
Meredith S. Shields
“I don't want to go at a young age how upset or amazing rises. These are the young people in the middle of life who should have many healthy years left,” Shields said. “However, in terms of trying to understand drivers of these increases, we believe that ignoring increases at older ages could result in the lack of risk factors that we already know, or we may be focusing on early outbreaks.
Several studies have been published on the increased incidence of early-onset cancer.
Healio recently reported on the research he discovered Pancreatic cancer Cases increased significantly faster among patients aged 15 to 34 compared to older adults between 2000 and 2021. Additionally, it was shown that the incidence of colon cancer increased in people aged 15 to 34 and 35 to 54 years, but decreased in people over 55 years.
Another study found that people born in 1990 had significantly higher incidence of the small intestine, kidneys, renal pelvis, pancreas and kidneys. Thyroid cancer Compared to people born in 1955.
“This is not the first study to see this question, but I felt there were other components that could tell more about what's going on with the rate rise,” Shields said. “Comparing early-onset cancer rates and mortality rates provides additional context.”
Shiels and colleagues wanted to estimate the number of additional cancers diagnosed.
“If you don't have that absolute number, you're missing the scope of the problem,” she said. “Relative metrics are really important. You need to know if the rate of cancer is increasing and how quickly they are increasing, but without an estimate of the actual number of additional cancers, it's difficult to actually show the magnitude of the problem caused by public health. [point of view]. ”
To conduct the survey, researchers evaluated incidence data from the CDC's US Cancer Statistics Database from 2010 to 2019.
They included 33 cancer types with at least 100 diagnoses in 2019 for every 1,000 cases in the 15-29-year-old, 30-39-year-old (and 40-49-year-old) or 40-49-year-old group.
Early onset incidence over time served as the primary analysis. Trends incidence in the elderly group, cancer mortality rates for all age groups (2010-2022), stages of diagnosis between early-onset groups, and absolute increase in early-onset diagnosis served as secondary endpoints.
The researchers identified 2,020,829 early-onset cancer diagnoses between 2010 and 2019.
The incidence increased in at least one early onset age group: stomach, colorectal, pancreas, bones and joints. Kidney cancerS, melanoma, precursor B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Diffuse large cell lymphomamycosis fanjoid and Cesary syndrome, and plasma cell neoplasms.
Of these, only gastric cancer, cervical cancer, bone and joint cancer, melanoma, and plasma cell neoplasms increased, and was limited to early onset age groups.
“This provides the perspective that perhaps at least some of these increased drivers may actually affect cancer risk in the age group,” Shields said.
Mortality rates increased in colorectal, uterine, testicular and bone and joint cancers, and early onset age groups.
“The most concerning aspect of cancer is that it flags colon and uterine cancer, because both have increased mortality rates as well as increased incidence,” Shields said.
The researchers estimated that breast cancer was the largest absolute increase (2,099), followed by early-onset cases (4,834), followed by the largest absolute increase (2,099), kidney (1,793), uterus (1,209), and pancreatic cancer (511) in early-onset cases (4,834).
All remaining malignant tumor types estimated an absolute increase in <350 additional cancers.
“We've heard a lot about colorectal cancer, and it's obvious, but breast cancer is actually a cause of many more additional, early-onset cancers, and breast cancer hasn't been part of the conversation so far,” Shields said. “It was interesting and surprising to me.”
The study is just one step in understanding early-onset cancer trends, Shiels noted, highlighting the need for more personalized data.
“Are there any differences across the country? Are there differences between rural and urban areas in the country?” she asked. “I think all of that will provide more information about the possibility that it is driving these increases.”
Research into risk factors that promote early-onset disease is also of paramount importance.
“A lot of the things we know about cancer risk comes from the elderly, because that's where the biggest cancer burden comes from,” Shields said.
“The talk of early-onset cancer rates in the US is subtle and depends on the type of cancer,” Shields said. “There are different patterns of different cancer types. …It's really hard to know what the future holds, without knowing whether some of these increased drivers can be reduced or reversed.
MEREDITH S. SHIELS, PHD, MHS, It can be accessed at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20250520/incidence-of-certain-earlyonset-cancers-increased-during-2010s
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]