



Cleveland Heights, Ohio (WOIO) — “When I see this dining room, it brings a lot of memories,” Tommy Ferro said. At the age of 19, Ferro bought an Ace Drugstore where he worked as a Soda Jerk in high school. In 1972, it was $600 for $600. “I really miss it because my life, I'm back here,” Ferro said while the restaurant closed its grill before opening the day. “It's kind of funny when you come back here and you're an audience, not an actual cook.” Tommy's milkshake, an equipment in the Coventry area of ​​Cleveland Heights, has been featured on national television and has made national news when a Virginia woman fulfilled her dying hopes to bring another Tommy's milkshake. The restaurant is currently running with family intervening and running, including the Tim brothers and Tommy's grandson. At least for now. “My left arm and left leg were like corpses and I couldn't feel anything,” he recalled a few months after the stroke. “The fact that I'm walking here is pretty cool.” Dr. Mark Bain, a surgical vascular neurosurgeon at Cleveland Clinic and a client of Tommy, is working to get Tommy back behind the grill using treatments used for epilepsy, the Ohio's first patient. The Cleveland Clinic has also become one of only a handful of programs using Vivistim on stroke patients. “By stimulating the nerves and combining that stimulation with intensive rehabilitation,” explained Dr. Bain. “My goal is to get back here by October,” Ferro explained his hopes. “I'm not on the cooking line!” Now 60 pounds lighter, Tommy doesn't think of the restaurant's rich past, but he does think of his future. “What's wrong with your first day at the hospital with your legs and arms?” Reminiscence of Tommy, thinking about his return. “I'm going to be very happy.” Since Tommy's operation, he has been putting the stimulation device around his neck, so Cleveland Clinic has signed up with almost 12 new patients for a unique stroke treatment. Copyright 2025 Woio. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

